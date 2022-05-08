The 2021 Clive Barnes Award Finalists Announced

The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation is excited to announce their Award Finalists in Dance and Theatre. These young artists demonstrate outstanding artistry and promise. The winners will be announced in late September during an Awards Ceremony in NYC.

Dance Finalists: Zimmi Coker, Erica Lall, Mira Nadon, Jake Tribus

Theatre Finalists: Justin Cooley, Jasia Chase Owens, Erin Wilhelmi, Samantha Williams

Each year since 2009, The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has given an annual award to two talented young professionals in the artistic fields of dance and theatre (The Clive Barnes Award). The finalists are nominated by the Selection Committee, which is composed of a panel of critics and accomplished professionals in each field. To learn more, please visit; https://www.cvbarnesfoundation.org/

The Winners will be announced in late September during an Awards Ceremony in NYC. We hope to see you there!