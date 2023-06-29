Anna Capunay to Premiere Film YOUR SILENT FACE at the Festival of Cinema NYC

Your Silent Face premieres at the Festival of Cinema NYC in Forest Hills, Queens at the Regal UA Midway.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Writer/Director Anna Capunay makes the jump from theatre artist to film director with Your Silent Face, a deeply moving piece involving two Latines risking all to go on an "adventure," as her cinematic director's bow.

Your Silent Face premieres at the Festival of Cinema NYC in Forest Hills, Queens at the Regal UA Midway, 108-22 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY. The festival runs August 4 - 13. Visit Click Here for details.

Secrets and stories unfold in this engrossing journey of two romantically-linked Latines who decide to risk all to see their favorite post-punk band, Bootblacks. The "risk all" part includes Guada, who is risking not only being grounded if caught but may find themself back at the psych ward if they don't comply with their mother's terms.

Anna is proud to include a Latine female-identified-led cast in this short film dealing with mental illness and LGBTQ themes.

Writer/Director Anna Capunay received a grant in 2021 from the Queens Council on the Arts to help fund this project. Greta Quispe and Yessenia Rivas had previously collaborated with Capunay in her play, La Gota Fria in 2017. That play was also awarded a grant from the Queens Council on the Arts and performed at the Thalia Spanish Theatre in Sunnyside, Queens. Yessenia Rivas can also be found Off-Broadway this August in Capunay's play, Cowl Girl, at the famed Greenwich Village venue, The Players Theatre. Additionally, Marie Capunay - the filmmaker's niece - is making her own film debut.




