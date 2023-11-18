Ann Zachariah, M.D. and Peter Berlin Release New Novel THE INVISIBLE RED STRING

Love knows no boundaries; it's written in the threads of destiny...

Ann Zachariah and Peter Berlin have announced the release of their new novel, The Invisible Red String: A love story that transcends time, place, and circumstance.

"An invisible red thread connects those who are destined to meet, regardless of time, place, or circumstance. The thread may stretch or tangle, but it will never break." - Chinese Proverb

The Invisible Red String takes readers on a soulful odyssey as it follows the intertwined lives of four extraordinary souls who overcome barriers of race and culture to create profound and meaningful connections.

Meet the Characters:

John: An advertising executive with a turbulent past, striving to provide a loving home for his son.

Anna: A divorcee from Kerala, India, determined to break free from her past and find happiness.

Jake: A successful cardiologist on a journey of self-discovery.

Lilly: A young African woman pursuing education in a foreign land, finding solace in an unexpected place.

Their paths converge at Soul Haven, a place of personal stories and meaningful bonds, where they embark on a remarkable journey of growth and transformation. Through profound experiences, they confront their traumas, explore unconventional therapies, and break down the barriers of race and culture.

"Anna and John's love story emerges as a beacon of hope, proving that love can heal even the deepest wounds. Jake and Maya's connection transcends the physical realm, leading Jake on a quest to understand the depths of his own soul," the authors explain.

The Invisible Red String is a spiritual love story that delves into complex concepts of abuse, trauma, and therapy, offering a glimpse into the power of human connection and the unbreakable threads of destiny that bind us all.

Readers are invited to get their copy today and experience a love story that will touch their hearts, challenge their perceptions, and leave them believing in the power of destiny and human connection.

About the Authors:

Ann Zachariah, M.D., is a renowned psychiatrist, educator, clinician, and author based in Houston, Texas.

Peter Berlin is a publicist and author living in LA, California.

Website: https://annzachariah.com/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Invisible-Red-String-transcends-circumstance-ebook/dp/B0CLL19NQB