Ann Zachariah, M.D. and Peter Berlin Release New Novel THE INVISIBLE RED STRING

The novel is now available for purchase on Amazon.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 3 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 4 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!

Ann Zachariah, M.D. and Peter Berlin Release New Novel THE INVISIBLE RED STRING

Ann Zachariah, M.D. and Peter Berlin Release New Novel THE INVISIBLE RED STRING

Love knows no boundaries; it's written in the threads of destiny...

Ann Zachariah and Peter Berlin have announced the release of their new novel, The Invisible Red String: A love story that transcends time, place, and circumstance.

"An invisible red thread connects those who are destined to meet, regardless of time, place, or circumstance. The thread may stretch or tangle, but it will never break." - Chinese Proverb

The Invisible Red String takes readers on a soulful odyssey as it follows the intertwined lives of four extraordinary souls who overcome barriers of race and culture to create profound and meaningful connections.

Meet the Characters:

John: An advertising executive with a turbulent past, striving to provide a loving home for his son.

Anna: A divorcee from Kerala, India, determined to break free from her past and find happiness.

Jake: A successful cardiologist on a journey of self-discovery.

Lilly: A young African woman pursuing education in a foreign land, finding solace in an unexpected place.

Their paths converge at Soul Haven, a place of personal stories and meaningful bonds, where they embark on a remarkable journey of growth and transformation. Through profound experiences, they confront their traumas, explore unconventional therapies, and break down the barriers of race and culture.

"Anna and John's love story emerges as a beacon of hope, proving that love can heal even the deepest wounds. Jake and Maya's connection transcends the physical realm, leading Jake on a quest to understand the depths of his own soul," the authors explain.

The Invisible Red String is a spiritual love story that delves into complex concepts of abuse, trauma, and therapy, offering a glimpse into the power of human connection and the unbreakable threads of destiny that bind us all.

Readers are invited to get their copy today and experience a love story that will touch their hearts, challenge their perceptions, and leave them believing in the power of destiny and human connection.

About the Authors:

Ann Zachariah, M.D., is a renowned psychiatrist, educator, clinician, and author based in Houston, Texas.

Peter Berlin is a publicist and author living in LA, California.

Website: https://annzachariah.com/
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Invisible-Red-String-transcends-circumstance-ebook/dp/B0CLL19NQB



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Backstage at the New York Pops with Kelli OHara, Sutton Foster, and More! Photo
Photos: Go Backstage at the New York Pops with Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, and More!

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at Carnegie Hall with Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara! The pair joined The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke for a one-night-only concert on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Check out the photos below!

2
Photos: Kelli OHara and Sutton Foster Share the Stage with The New York Pops at Carnegie H Photo
Photos: Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Share the Stage with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke—was joined by Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara for a one-night-only concert on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the performance. Check out the photo from the performance below!

3
Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, and More Set for EPCOTs DI Photo
Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, and More Set for EPCOT's DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

DISNEY ON BROADWAY stars Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Gavin Lee, Heidi Blickenstaff, Ashley Brown, L. Steven Taylor, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, Bradley Gibson, and Shoba Narayan will grace the America Gardens Theatre with performances of the songs that made them famous, along with other sensational tunes. Check out the festival schedule here!

4
Photo: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Play Photo
Photo: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Play

Netflix has revealed the first official look at Stranger Things: The First Shadow, along with the first act title: “Chapter One: The Girl From Nowhere.” Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry is an original stage play that brings the world of Stranger Things to life in a new way – live on stage. Check out the photo now!

More Hot Stories For You

Original LEGS DIAMOND Cast Will Reunite at New York Public Library for the Performing ArtsOriginal LEGS DIAMOND Cast Will Reunite at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
Jessica Vosk & Mauricio Martínez to Host Annual Bryant Park Tree LightingJessica Vosk & Mauricio Martínez to Host Annual Bryant Park Tree Lighting
Listen: Julie Garnyé & Stephen Schwartz's 'Forgiveness' Embrace' Out NowListen: Julie Garnyé & Stephen Schwartz's 'Forgiveness' Embrace' Out Now
Videos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the MusicalVideos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the Musical

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
WICKED

Recommended For You