Ann Harada and More Featured in THE ENSEMBLIST Podcast's Fourth Season

Mo Brady and Nikka Graff Lanzarone announce the launch of The Ensemblist's fourth season, "Broadway at Every Stage."

This season, Nikka and Mo are taking a bit of a detour from their usual episodes. Rather than focusing on a single aspect of being on Broadway, this season, they're bringing the stories of six actors who have each been in the business for over 30 years into the spotlight. As the season progresses, The Ensemblist will wind audiences through building a career in the theatre, the ups and downs of show business, and hopefully make us all reassess the way we define success.

This season's featured guests are Adinah Alexander (Kinky Boots, Wicked), Kevin Carolan (Newsies, Chicago), Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Titanic), Ann Harada (Pacific Overtures at CSC, Avenue Q), John Eric Parker (The Book of Mormon, RENT) and Bob Stillman (It's Only A Play, Grey Gardens). The season also features some special surprise guests, so keep your ears peeled for some familiar voices!

As the longest-running theatre podcast on iTunes, The Ensemblist gives listeners an inside look at how Broadway really works with a candid, true-to-life look at the working artists who make up Broadway's talented ensembles. Each episode of the new season (and past seasons!) is available for download through Stitcher, TuneIn, Podbean or Apple Podcasts. The full back catalog of episodes can be found at theensemblist.podbean.com or at theensemblist.com.

