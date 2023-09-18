Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical

Angelique Cabral has joined the voice cast of Disney's upcoming animated movie musical, Wish.

Deadline reports that Cabral plays Queen Amaya, joining Chris Pine as King Magnifico and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as Asha. The film is currently set for a November 22 theatrical release.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest epic animated musical, Asha (DeBose) and a little ball of boundless energy called Star prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Wish will feature original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice. It is helmed by Frozen director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. It is produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes.

Cabral is known for her work in CBS' Life In Pieces. She has also been seen in Enlisted, The Perfect Family, Friends With Benefits, and Band Aid. She has previously showed off her musical skills in The 24 Hour Musicals in 2022.

Watch the teaser trailer for Wish here:

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch