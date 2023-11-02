Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell and More Will Star in HELLO DOLLY! in London, Starring Imelda Staunton

Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell, Tyrone Huntley and Harry Hepple will join Imelda Staunton in Dominic Cooke's production of Hello, Dolly!, coming to London in 2024.

As previously announced on BroadwayWorld, Imelda Staunton will play Dolly, reuniting with director Dominic Cooke, following their critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at The National Theatre.

Staunton originally signed on to play Dolly back in 2019. The show was scheduled to open in summer of 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic, and Staunton's shooting schedule for season five and six of The Crown.

Imelda Staunton commented, “I’m delighted that we are announcing our new production of Hello, Dolly!, which is a truly joyous show. I am also thrilled to be working again with Dominic Cooke and Michael Harrison. Dolly Levi is one of the great characters in musical theatre, and I can’t wait to join the company in bringing our new production to the iconic London Palladium.”

Cast Biographies

Andy Nyman – who will play Horace Vandergelder - is a multi-award-winning actor, writer and director. Most recently he won unanimous acclaim for his memorable portrayal of Tevye in the celebrated production of Fiddler On The Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and its subsequent transfer to the Playhouse Theatre.

Nyman's acting credits include the Royal Court production of Hangmen and the West End hit Ghost Stories, which he also created and starred in the film adaptation. His various TV roles include Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders and he has frequently collaborated with illusionist Derren Brown, co-writing and co-directing four of his stage shows.

Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell will play Irene Molloy. Jenna recently starred in the UK premiere of The Bridges of Madison County. She won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2006 for her performance in Sunday In The Park With George at the Menier Chocolate Factory (a performance she later reprised on Broadway) and was nominated for her work in the Menier’s 2012 revival of Merrily We Roll Along. She also appeared in the acclaimed, London premiere production of Fun Home the Young Vic.

Tyrone Huntley, who will play Barnaby Tucker. Tyrone was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance as Judas in the widely acclaimed production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. He was also previously in the original London casts of Dreamgirls and The Book of Mormon.

Harry Hepple, who will play Cornelius Hackl, has previously performed in Follies at The National Theatre and Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic.

Hello, Dolly! also reunites Imelda Staunton with producer Michael Harrison. Their production of Gypsy at the Savoy Theatre was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, and for which Imelda also won the Olivier Award for Best Actress In A Musical for her acclaimed portrayal of Momma Rose.

Further casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Hello, Dolly! is produced by Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions & Crossroads Live.