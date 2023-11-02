Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell and More Will Star in HELLO DOLLY! in London, Starring Imelda Staunton

The show will run at the London Palladium in 2024.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 2 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell and More Will Star in HELLO DOLLY! in London, Starring Imelda Staunton

Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell, Tyrone Huntley and Harry Hepple will join Imelda Staunton in Dominic Cooke's production of Hello, Dolly!, coming to London in 2024.

As previously announced on BroadwayWorld, Imelda Staunton will play Dolly, reuniting with director Dominic Cooke, following their critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at The National Theatre.

Staunton originally signed on to play Dolly back in 2019. The show was scheduled to open in summer of 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic, and Staunton's shooting schedule for season five and six of The Crown. 

Imelda Staunton commented, “I’m delighted that we are announcing our new production of Hello, Dolly!, which is a truly joyous show. I am also thrilled to be working again with Dominic Cooke and Michael Harrison. Dolly Levi is one of the great characters in musical theatre, and I can’t wait to join the company in bringing our new production to the iconic London Palladium.”

Cast Biographies

Andy Nyman – who will play Horace Vandergelder - is a multi-award-winning actor, writer and director. Most recently he won unanimous acclaim for his memorable portrayal of Tevye in the celebrated production of Fiddler On The Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and its subsequent transfer to the Playhouse Theatre.

Nyman's acting credits include the Royal Court production of Hangmen and the West End hit Ghost Stories, which he also created and starred in the film adaptation. His various TV roles include Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders and he has frequently collaborated with illusionist Derren Brown, co-writing and co-directing four of his stage shows.

Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell will play Irene Molloy. Jenna recently starred in the UK premiere of The Bridges of Madison County. She won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2006 for her performance in Sunday In The Park With George at the Menier Chocolate Factory (a performance she later reprised on Broadway) and was nominated for her work in the Menier’s 2012 revival of Merrily We Roll Along. She also appeared in the acclaimed, London premiere production of Fun Home the Young Vic.

Tyrone Huntley, who will play Barnaby Tucker. Tyrone was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance as Judas in the widely acclaimed production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. He was also previously in the original London casts of Dreamgirls and The Book of Mormon.

Harry Hepple, who will play Cornelius Hackl, has previously performed in Follies at The National Theatre and Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic.

Hello, Dolly! also reunites Imelda Staunton with producer Michael Harrison. Their production of Gypsy at the Savoy Theatre was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, and for which Imelda also won the Olivier Award for Best Actress In A Musical for her acclaimed portrayal of Momma Rose.

Further casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Hello, Dolly! is produced by Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions & Crossroads Live.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC Photo
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, Raya and The Last Dragon) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone, Golden Shield), read reviews for the production!

2
Video: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Video: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City Center

NEW YORK CITY CENTER is presenting Pal Joey! The production opens with a benefit performance on November 1 (through 5), celebrating 80 years at the center or the arts, followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. See video from the show!

3
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now Photo
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now

Find out about the newly announced shows and programming for Under the Radar Festival 2024. Get your tickets now and don't miss out on this exciting event featuring emerging artists and cutting-edge performances.

4
Video: Watch THE WIZs Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing Wonder, Wonder Why Photo
Video: Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'

Get a first listen to Nichelle Lewis, who stars as Dorohy in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz, performing “Wonder Wonder Why” from the iconic musical. Lewis performed the song on The Tamron Hall Show's The Wiz-themed Halloween episode. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Doon Mackichan Withdraws from LYONESSEDoon Mackichan Withdraws from LYONESSE
Exclusive: SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT Now Onsale!Exclusive: SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT Now Onsale!
Review: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Rose TheatreReview: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Rose Theatre
Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell and More Will Star in HELLO DOLLY! in London, Starring Imelda StauntonAndy Nyman, Jenna Russell and More Will Star in HELLO DOLLY! in London, Starring Imelda Staunton

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
SIX

Recommended For You