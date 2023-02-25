Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andy Karl to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center This Weekend

Jason Forbach, presently playing Rapunzel’s Prince, will step into the role of The Baker while Sebastian Arcelus recovers from an injury sustained earlier in the week.

Feb. 25, 2023  

The critically acclaimed and much-beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods will welcome back Andy Karl to the company playing Rapunzel's Prince for the production's opening weekend in D.C. Additionally, Jason Forbach, presently playing Rapunzel's Prince, will step into the role of The Baker while Sebastian Arcelus recovers from an injury sustained earlier in the week.

Karl is an Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award® nominee who previously played both Rapunzel's Prince and Cinderella's Prince/Wolf in the 2022 Broadway production of Into the Woods. He is scheduled to perform Saturday and Sunday, February 25 and 26, at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Following preview performances at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, N.Y. last weekend, Into the Woods officially opens Sunday evening at The Kennedy Center and plays through March 19 before setting out on exclusive engagements across the country. The full route is available at www.intothewoodsbway.com.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The historic production concluded performances on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the St. James Theatre. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design), and John Bell (Music Director). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard and Production Stage Manager Scott Rowen.

Into the Woods is produced by Jordan Roth; Jujamcyn Theaters; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Andy Karl (Rapunzel's Prince) fulfills his royal duties after recently appearing as Cinderella's Prince and Rapunzel's Prince at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. An Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee, he can soon be seen in the feature Jersey Boys Live! starring alongside Nick Jonas. Broadway: Pretty Woman, Groundhog Day, Rocky, On the 20th Century, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Legally Blonde, to name a few. In television, he is known for his time on "Law & Order: SVU" as Lt. Mike Dodds, "Forever," "The Good Fight," "Blue Bloods," "Prodigal Son" and "Gossip Girl." Film credits: And So It Goes; Here After; Joyful Noise; and New York, I Love You. He will be reprising his role as Phil Connors in Groundhog Day at The Old Vic in London this summer.



