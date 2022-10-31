Andrew Polec Will Reprise Role in HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Old Globe

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for its 25th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (Hair) directs San Diego's yuletide favorite musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch.

The production will run from November 9 to December 31, 2022, with the opening on Sunday, November 13 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.



Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 25th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs "Santa for a Day," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze)," the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Who-ville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.



"All of us at the Globe are proud to celebrate the 25th year of a show that has become central to the holidays in San Diego," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Over a quarter century, The Grinch, and the genius of Dr. Seuss, have impacted the people of our region in countless ways. The show continues to spread joy and deep feeling as it reminds us that community and belonging are beautiful and meaningful. We are pleased to welcome back to our stage the extremely gifted Andrew Polec, who heads a talented company including new faces and returning favorites. The 25th year of this magical and transporting show will be better than ever."



The Grinchfeatures a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.



Principal cast members for Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! include Andrew Polec as The Grinch; Tyrone Davis, Jr. as Young Max; John Treacy Egan as Old Max; and, alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who, Issa Ally (Red Team) and Harper Quinn Hill (Pink Team).



Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are Kevin Solis as Papa Who, Ariella Kvashny as Mama Who, Larry Raben as Grandpa Who, and Bets Malone as Grandma Who; alternating in the role of Annie Who are Julia Davidson (Red Team) and Leila Manuel (Pink Team); alternating in the role of Betty-Lou Who are Chloe Oh (Pink Team) and Pearl Salonga (Red Team); alternating in the role of Boo Who are and Ari Gimbel (Red Team) and Faizi Mahalingham (Pink Team); alternating in the role of Danny Who are Ryan Hafner (Pink Team) and Landon Tweet (Red Team); and alternating in the role of Teen Who are Joelle Dana Advento (Pink Team) and Ali Nelson (Red Team).



The Grown-Up Who ensemble includes Summer Broyhill, Berto Fernández, Jacob Haren, Patricia Jewel, Liliana Rodriguez, and Lance Arthur Smith.



The Little Who ensemble includes Maisy Cuaresma (Red Team), Andrew Gorman (Pink Team), Poly Kazmerchuk (Red Team), Eva Mather (Red Team), Ellis Quesada (Pink Team), Arielle Sapozhnikov (Red Team), Milla Toker (Pink Team), and Ella Washington (Pink Team).



The swings for The Grinch are Jacob Caltrider, Bethany Slomka, and James Vásquez.



The child understudies for The Grinch are Arya Bosworth and Benji Katzke.



This season's production features additional choreography by Bob Richard and music direction by Elan McMahan. The Grinch creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Paul Peterson (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Caparelliotis Casting and Kim Heil, CSA (Casting), Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager), Amanda Salmons (Assistant Stage Manager), and Lyndon Pugeda (Associate Music Director).



Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the seven-week limited engagement run November 9 - December 31, 2022, with the official press opening Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 p.m. The performance schedule varies; please visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule. Tickets are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $32, and children (17 years and under) ticket prices start at $24. For additional information about Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.



In alignment with the State of California, which has removed mask and vaccine requirements for indoor events, The Old Globe will not require patrons to provide proof of vaccination or to wear masks while attending shows or events. However, the theatre still strongly recommends mask-wearing while at the Globe, and patrons should feel comfortable wearing a mask anywhere on our campus if they choose.



On December 12, The Old Globe will celebrate the 25th year with a special event to honor the legacy of Audrey S. Geisel, whose lasting gift made Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! possible. The event will raise funds to support the free student matinees and sensory-friendly performance of The Grinch. Tickets are $500 a person. For more information and to purchase tickets, please email Events@TheOldGlobe.org.



Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is supported in part by production sponsors Elaine and Dave Darwin. Viasat is sponsoring Andrew Polec as The Grinch. The Binford Family, George C. Guerra, and the Peggy and Robert Matthews Foundation are sponsors of free student matinees of The Grinch. Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

