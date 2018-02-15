Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Nikki RenÃ©e Daniels and More Appear on Studio Cast Recording of KRIS KRINGLE

Yellow Sound Label has announced the release of the new studio cast recording of Kris Kringle The Musical on Friday, February 16. Kris Kringle is the brand-new Christmas musical which made its New York debut at Town Hall in November 2017.

The album features an all-star Broadway cast including Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Nikki Renée Daniels, Janine LaManna, Kim Crosby, Mary Stout and more.

Kris Kringle The Musical is created by Maria Ciampi (original story, book and additional lyrics), Tim Janis (music, lyrics and original orchestrations), Angelo Natalie (music and lyrics), and Frank Galgano and Matt Castle (orchestrations). The album was produced by Michael Croiter and Frank Galgano. To order the album, please visit www.YellowSoundLabel.com.

Kris Kringle The Musical tells the heartwarming untold story of the young Mr. Kringle. This captivating new holiday musical is a magical journey from the top of the world in the North Pole to the heart of what Christmas is truly about: hope, family and forgiveness.

Co-star Andrew Keenan-Bolger commented, "Kris Kringle is a holiday musical for a new generation - a gorgeous score paired with a heartwarming tale of family and forgiveness." Maria Ciampi, the show's co-creator, added: "It was so exciting to experience the story I imagined in my mind brought magically to life by our star-studded cast, to witness the laughs, tears, cheers, and standing ovation of the audience. So many people at The Town Hall performance expressed how much they loved being part of the birth of this piece, which we hope will be a new holiday classic."

"The goal of this album," she continues, "is to share the magic, mostly of the music, but also of the story, with people and theaters throughout the country. In addition to songs like 'My North Star' and 'Beautiful' - which can be enjoyed all year - we hope that next holiday season we'll hear numbers like 'Unwrap the Christmas Magic,' 'Green Suede Shoes' and 'Santa's Rulebook,' sung across the country as theaters perform productions of Kris Kringle The Musical."

The full cast includes Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies) as Kris Kringle, Nikki Renée Daniels (The Book of Mormon) as Evelyn Noël, Gregory Violand (Carol) as Santa Claus, Kim Crosby (Into the Woods) as Mrs. Claus, Erick Devine (Seussical) as Roy G. Reedy, Janine LaManna (Seussical) as Ms. Horn, Mary Stout (Beauty and the Beast) as Grandma Kringle, Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago) as Tinselle Splade, Nick Varicchio as Elmer, Matt Densky as Sky Banner and Jackie Nyugen as Garland Pie. The ensemble features Derrick Cobey (The Scottsboro Boys), Amy Persons, Ani Djirdjirian, Kendal Sparks and Leah Horowitz (Follies). The Elf Children include Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Kaylin Hedges and Jeremy T. Villas (Kinky Boots).

Kris Kringle The Musical is based on the screenplay and book of the same name by Maria Ciampi, who was born on Christmas Day. The album was recorded at the Power Station in New York City on January 9, 2018. The stage show was directed by with Pierre-Jacques Brault, with Charles Eversole serving as musical director.

Kris Kringle The Musical is available for licensing at www.KrisKringleTheMusical.com.

YELLOW SOUND LABEL is a Grammy Award-nominated, cutting-edge record company that produces established performers, up-and-coming artists and original cast recordings. The boutique label takes a hands-on approach in nurturing and producing passionate, focused performers and composers who create quality, noteworthy recordings. www.YellowSoundLabel.com

Related Articles