Andrew Burnap and Danny Wolohan Complete The Cast of SPAIN at Second Stage Theater

This limited engagement will begin previews on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 and will officially open Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Spain
Andrew Burnap and Danny Wolohan Complete The Cast of SPAIN at Second Stage Theater

The complete cast has been revealed for Spain by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli at Second Stage Theater. Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (Camelot, The Inheritance) and Danny Wolohan (Camelot, Macbeth) join the previously announced Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, Zachary James, and Erik Lochtefeld. Single tickets are on sale today and can be purchased online, by calling 212-541-4516, or by visiting the Tony Kiser Theater box office.
 
This limited engagement will begin previews on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 and will officially open Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).
 
SPAIN is the recipient of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation Theatre Visions Fund award and is generously supported with a gift from MacPac Entertainment LLC. Spain is a Second Stage commission, supported by the New American Voices Fund.
 
Step into a sophisticated, slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging. It's 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.
 
SPAIN features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by The Telsey Office.
 
Second Stage Theater’s programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The Season is supported by a grant from the Howard Gilman Foundation.
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY

ANDREW BURNAP

(Joris Ivens) is a Tony Award-Winning Actor who has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed theatrical productions, television series, and films. Andrew is most known for originating the role of Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, at the Barrymore Theatre on Broadway (Tony Award, Clive Barnes Award), at The Young Vic Theatre, and at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End. Theatre credits include Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater (Drama Desk nomination), The West Coast Premiere of The Legend of Georgia McBride at the Geffen Playhouse, the original production of Nicky Silver’s This Day Forward at The Vineyard Theatre, King Lear at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, and the title role of "Troilus" in The Public Theater/NYSF production of Troilus & Cressida. Other theatre credits include productions at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, where he found his first professional home. His film work includes: Disney’s Snow White (upcoming), A24’s The Front Room (upcoming), A Star Is Born, Debbie, The Chaperone, Spare Room. TV: “Dear Edward,” “WeCrashed,” “Under The Banner of Heaven,” “The Good Fight,” “Younger,” “Instinct,” “The Code.” Andrew is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island (BFA) and Yale School of Drama, where he earned his MFA and was awarded the Herschel Williams Prize for Outstanding Ability in Acting. Andrew is honored to serve on the Board of The Chorus Of Westerly and is also a member of the class of 2020 Forbes 30 under 30.
 

DANNY WOLOHAN

(Ernest Hemingway). Broadway: Camelot, Macbeth, West Side Story, To Kill a Mockingbird. Off-Broadway: The Low Road, Assassins, An Octoroon, The Flick, Pocatello, Patron Saint. Regional: What the Constitution Means to Me, Court Life, Gnit. LCT3: Verité. TV: “When They See Us,” “The Blacklist,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Elementary,” and “Veep.” Film: White Noise.
 

MARIN IRELAND

(Helen) has been nominated for multiple Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics, and Broadway League Awards. She was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in Neil Labute’s Reasons to Be Pretty on Broadway. In her film work, Marin was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Noah Buschel’s film Glass Chin. She has also appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s Lionsgate feature Hell or High Water, Martin Scorsese’s film The Irishman, Noah Buschel’s film The Man in The Woods, Bryan Bertino’s film The Dark and The Wicked, Paul Harrill’s film Light from Light, David Prior’s FOX feature The Empty Man, and Matt Ross’s film 28 Hotel Rooms. Marin is best known for her work in television starring in the Amazon series “Sneaky Pete,” the FX series “Y: The Last Man,” and season 2 of the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.” She also starred in the NBC mini-series “The Slap” and has appeared in HBO’s “Girls,” Showtime’s “Master of Sex,” and “Homeland,” among others. Ireland will next be seen starring in Ridley Scott’s upcoming series “Sinking Spring” for Apple TV+ and starring in 20th Century’s feature The Boogeyman.
 

ZACHARY JAMES

(Karl). Broadway: Addams Family, South Pacific, Coram Boy. TV: “Succession,” “Blacklist,” “Law & Order,” “30 Rock,” “SNL,” “Murphy Brown.” Opera/Concert: Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, LA Opera, Teatro Real, Opera Queensland, Opera Philadelphia, Dallas Opera, NY Philharmonic, NHK Symphony Tokyo, Philadelphia Orchestra, and others. 2022 Grammy Award Winner, BroadwayWorld Vocalist of the Decade, Classical Post Most Innovative Artist, Verismo Magazine Breakout Artist, Opera Wire 30 Most Influential LGBTQ+ Artists. Albums: Intergalactic, Exordium, Impossible Dream, Call Out, Wonder & Joy @theofficialzacharyjames. www.ZachJames.com.
 

ERIK LOCHTEFELD

(John Dos Passos). Second Stage: Metamorphoses, Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci. Broadway: King Kong, Misery, Metamorphoses. Off-Broadway: Unknown Soldier (Playwrights Horizons), Macbeth (CSC), Napoli, Brooklyn (Roundabout), The Light Years (Playwrights), A Funny Thing…of NYC (MCC), Stupid F***ing Bird (The Pearl), Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova), Row After Row (Women’s Project), Melancholy Play (13P), February House (Public Theater). TV/Film: “Law & Order,” “Blacklist,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He is married to playwright Laura Eason. www.eriklochtefeld.com
 

JEN SILVERMAN

(Playwright) is a playwright, novelist, and screenwriter. Plays include Spain; Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties; The Moors; The Roommate; Witch; and Highway Patrol. Books include the novel We Play Ourselves, and story collection The Island Dwellers; Jen’s next novel is forthcoming from Random House in 2024. Jen is a three-time MacDowell Fellow and a member of New Dramatists. Honors include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim. Jen also writes for TV and film.
 

TYNE RAFAELI

(Director) is a Drama Desk Award-nominated director whose work spans theater, TV, film, and audio.  Tyne is currently co-producing and directing “Vantage,” a new scripted audio series with Emmy Rossum’s company. Recent theatre directing credits include Keith Bunin’s The Coast Starlight (Lincoln Center), Brian Watkins’ Epiphany (Lincoln Center), Sylvia Khoury’s Power Strip (LCT3), Selling Kabul (Playwright’s Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Ming Peiffer’s Usual Girls (Roundabout), and Craig Lucas’s I Was Most Alive With You (Playwright’s Horizons). TV directing credits include “The Good Fight” (Paramount +), “Single Drunk Female” (Hulu) and “Evil” (Paramount +). Tyne has directed multiple original scripted series for Audible including The Miranda Obsession by Jen Silverman starring Rachel Brosnahan. Tyne is an alumni of the WP Directing Lab and recipient of the SDCF Sir John Gielgud Fellowship. 




