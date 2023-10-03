Andrew Barth Feldman and Hailey Kilgore Will Lead Reading of PUMP UP THE VOLUME Musical

The musical features book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and music by Jeff Thomson.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings; Dear Evan Hansen) and Tony-Nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island) will lead a private industry reading of the new rock musical Pump Up The Volume in early October. Based on the classic 1990 coming-of-age film starring Christian Slater, and screenplay by Allan Moyle, the musical features book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and music by Jeff Thomson. Direction is by Dave Solomon.

Joining Feldman and Kilgore in the cast are Mateus Leite Cardoso, Brianna Gentilella, Katy Geraghty (Into The Woods), James Gish (Wicked), Erica Ito, Michael Morley, Bryan Munar, Lucy Panush, Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset), and Graham Rowat (Dear Evan Hansen).

Pump Up The Volume tells the story of Mark, a shy outsider who rocks an oppressive, small town by launching an underground Pirate Radio station from his bedroom. By day, Mark’s a quiet loner at Hubert Humphrey High... but, under cover of darkness, he is the raucous, no-holds-barred, shock jock “Hard Harry,” howling anonymously over stolen airwaves to other alienated teens desperate for connection. When tragedy strikes the school, the powers-that-be blame “Hard Harry” and try to shut him down. With the help of his outspoken classmate Nora, Mark must decide whether to let them silence him for good or pump up the volume!

Music Direction is by James Sampliner. Rachel Bauder serves as production stage manager. Casting is by Benton Whitley and Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical.

The reading is presented by Christopher Maring / CM Stage Productions, with executive producer Joe Christopher and general management by RCI Theatricals.



