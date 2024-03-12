Andrew Barth Feldman Joins SNL 1975 Origin Movie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Barth Feldman has joined the cast of SNL 1975, an origin film about the beginning of Saturday Night Live.

Deadline reports that Jason Reitman's behind-the-scenes film based on the start of the iconic comedy series. The star-studded film will have up-and-coming talent playing roles like Gilda Radner, Billy Crystal, Jane Curtin, Jim Henson, Lorne Michaels, and more.

Feldman is attached to play Neil Levy, the show's talent coordinator. Levy joined as a writer in season 3 and also served as an extra.

Reitman based the screenplay off of a series of interviews he did with Gil Kenan during which they sat down with all the living cast, crew, and writers.

The Dear Evan Hansen alums joins Gabriel LaBelle, Cory Michael Smith, Matt Wood, Ella Hunt, Dylan O'Brien, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Emily Fairn, Rachel Sennott, Cooper Hoffman, Nicholas Braun, Tommy Dewey, Nicholas Podany, Kaia Gerber and Finn Wolfhard.

Andrew Barth Feldman was the recipient of the 2018 Jimmy Award for his high school performance in Catch Me If You Can and in 2019 Feldman made his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Having appeared in several television and online series, Andrew Barth Feldman expanded into movies with a supporting role in A Tourist's Guide to Love and a leading role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings.