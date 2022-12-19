Andre DeShields, Michael R. Jackson, & More Among Honorees on Emil Wilbekin's NATIVE SON 101
Now in its third year, the 2022 edition is being presented in partnership with The Cut.
Native Son - the leading organization championing Black gay and queer men - has unveiled its illustrious, annual year-end Native Son 101 List highlighting Black gay and queer men who made an impact in 2022. Created by Native Son Founder Emil Wilbekin, the 101 List recognizes leaders in the Black gay and queer community who have made significant contributions, achieved culture-making milestones, and those who are using their platforms to break through glass ceilings in their respective roles, professions, and areas of expertise. Now in its third year, the 2022 edition is being presented in partnership with The Cut.
Spanning across industries, this year's honorees include a range of activists, artists, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, politicians, stylists, directors, authors, musicians, and media personalities who are the change agents elevating and amplifying the voice and visibility of the Black gay and queer community while having global impact. The Native Son 101 List features everyone from groundbreaking, award-winning recording artist and YSL Beauty ambassador Lil' Nas X (who returns to the list for a second year) to Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, actor, singer, and award winner Billy Porter to legendary actor Tony Award winning actor André DeShields. Other honorees include: and fashion designer Sergio Hudson; AEW championship winning wrestler Anthony Bowens; Emmy award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael; Emmy Award winning actor Coleman Domingo; HIV Public Health Practitioner and Social Network Epidemiologist Dr. Keletso Makofane; and image architect and CFDA's first award- winning stylist Law Roach.
Created in 2020 in the middle of the global health crisis and racial equity protests, the Native Son 101 List originated as a way to celebrate to celebrate Black gay and queer men of every age and honor individuals in the community who had done impactful work throughout the year. The list appeared on www.nativeson.us and Instagram in lieu of an in-person gathering. It includes an extensive and comprehensive list of 101 Black gay and queer men in a wide range of fields and areas of expertise.
"The Native Son 101 List is important because it lets the world know that Black gay and queer men are not just surviving, but thriving. We are winning awards and elections, shifting culture and reimagining Hollywood, creating the latest fashions, and becoming firsts in politics, sports, and religion," said Wilbekin. "Historically, Black gay and queer men have existed in the shadows. The List shines a spotlight on the players who are shape-shifting our world, moving culture, and rewriting the narrative of what it means to be a Black gay and queer man now. It has truly become a staple and celebration for our organization and community."
"I'm honored to have The Cut take part in Native Son's 2022 edition. The list of Changemakers are doing incredible work in their field, and we are excited to uplift them," says Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples. "Their impact goes beyond their industries and deep into communities. It's important to acknowledge and celebrate these honorees who are audaciously making a difference."
The Native Son 101 List is illustrated by CJ Robinson who created original artwork of each person.
The Native Son 101 List is illustrated by CJ Robinson who created original artwork of each person.
FASHION & BEAUTY
Aaron Potts - Fashion Designer, APotts Collection
Brandon Blackwood - Fashion Designer, Brandon Blackwood
Carlos Nazario - Global Fashion Director, i-D Magazine/ Stylist/Creative Consultant
Eric McNeal - Stylist/Fashion Consultant
Ib Kamara - Editor-In-Chief, Dazed / Art and Image Director of Off-White
Jawara - Celebrity Hairstylist/ Senior Beauty Editor-at-Large, i-D Magazine
Jérôme Lamaar - Fashion Designer, 5:31/Creative Director/Stylist
Johnny Wright - Celebrity Hairstylist/ Author, Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies
Kellon Deryck - Celebrity Hairstylist
KJ Moody - Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Parkwood
Larry Simms - Celebrity Hairstylist
Law Roach - Celebrity Fashion Stylist/Judge, Legendary (HBO Max)
Luis Alberto Rodriguez - Photographer
Maximilian Davis - Creative Director, Salvatore Ferragamo
Sergio Hudson - Luxury Fashion Designer, Sergio Hudson
Sunni Dixon - Footwear Designer, Sunni Sunni
Telfar Clemens - Fashion Designer, Telfar
Victor Glemaud - Fashion Designer/ Designer, Cul-De-Sac Home Collection
Wayman and Micah - Celebrity Fashion Stylists
Yashua Simmons - Fashion Director, OUT Magazine/Stylist/Style Editor, Hearst Magazines/Creative Consultant
MEDIA
Antoine Gregory - Founder & Creative Director, Black Fashion Fair
Asad Syrkett - Editor-in-Chief, Elle Decor
Campbell Addy - Photographer/Filmmaker
Christopher Griffin - Influencer, Plant Kween/Author, YOU, GROW GURL!
Corey T. Stokes - Senior Vice President, Creative at ESSENCE
Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey - News Anchor, FOX SOUL'S Black Report/Chief National Political Analyst, KBLA Talk 1580
Dustin Ross - Host of Revolt TV's Bet On Black/Co-host, The Friend Zone Podcast
Edward Enninful - Editor-in-Chief, British Vogue/Author, A Visible Man
Erik Carter - Photographer/Artist
Gerren Keith Gaynor - Managing Editor of Politics & Washington Correspondent, theGrio
Jamal Brown - Manages Policy Communication for TikTok's US Sector
Nehemiah Frank - Founder & Editor-in-Chief, The Black Wall Street Times
Ryan Ken - Writer, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver/Performer/Actor/Comedian
Terrell Grice - YouTuber, The Terrell Show/
Tommy Atkins - Founder & Co-chair, Hearst Black Culture ERG
Trell Thomas - Executive Producer, Profiled: The Black Man/ Founder and Creator, Black Excellence Brunch and The Black Excellence Box
FILM & TELEVISION
Alex English - Writer, Saturday Night Live
Billy Porter - Actor/Singer/Writer/Director
Brandon Kyle Goodman - Actor/Author
Brickson Diamond and Ryan Tarpley - Co-Founders, The Blackhouse Foundation
Cameron Johnson - Co-Creator and Executive Producer, CW's Tom Swift
Colman Domingo - Actor/Writer/Director
Dashaun Wesley - Host, HBO Max's Legendary/Choreographer and Dancer
Dewayne Perkins - Actor/Writer/Producer/Comedian
Elegance Bratton + Chester Algernal Gordon - Filmmakers/Heads, Freedom Principal Productions // The Inspection
Ernest White II - Executive Producer and Host, PBS' FLY BROTHER/Founder and CEO, Presidio Pictures
Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper - Stars of E! Network's Mathis Family Matters
Griffin Matthews - Actor/Writer/Director // Flight Attendant and She Hulk
James Earl Hardy and Jussie Smollett - Author, B-Boy Blues // Actor/Director/Producer, B-Boy Blues
Jayce Baron - Director and Executive Producer, Beyond Ed Buck
Jeremy Pope - Actor/Singer Star of The Inspection
Jonathan Gist - Executive Director, Global Intersectional Marketing, Sony Pictures
Jerrod Carmichael - Comedian/Actor/Writer/Filmmaker
Justice Smith and Nick Ashe - Actors/Models for Calvin Klein Pride Campaign
Marcellas Reynolds - Executive Producer, Supreme Models
Michael Rice - Filmmaker/Creative Director BLACK AS UR
Patrik-Ian Polk - Co-Exec Producer and Writer, P-Valley
Peter Dodd - Vice President of Production, Warner Bros. Discovery
Rashaad Newsome - Showrunner, Bel-Air
Shangela - Co-Host of HBO Max's We're Here/ Singer/Activist/Actress and Drag
Performer // Dancing With The Stars
THEATER & DANCE
André DeShields - Actor/Director/Philanthropist
Emilio Sosa - Costume Designer/Chair, American Theatre Wing
Jamal Sims - Choreographer, Disney's Encanto/Director/Producer
James Ijames - Playwright, FAT HAM
Michael R. Jackson - Playwright, A Strange Loop
T. Oliver Reid - Actor/Dancer/Associate Movement Director, Death of a Salesman
Jordan E. Cooper and Lee Daniels - Co-creator, Ms. Pat Show and Playwright/Lead, Ain't No Mo' on Broadway // Producer, Ms. Pat Show and Ain't No Mo'
Kyle Abraham - Choreographer, A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham
MUSIC
Durand Bernarr - Singer, Songwriter/Producer
Kevin Aviance - Drag Performer/Recording Artist/Nightlife Entertainer
Lil Nas X - Pop-rap Superstar/YSL Beauty Ambassador
Saucy Santana - Rap artist
SPORTS
Anthony Bowens - AEW Professional Wrestler
Byron Perkins - Defensive Back, Hampton University Pirates (HBCU Football Team)
POLITICS
Darius Edgerton - Senior Advisor for External Affairs, Office of the Special Representatives for Racial Equity and Justice, U.S. Department of State
Erick Russell - Treasurer, State of Connecticut
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez - Councilman, San Antonio City Council
Ritchie Torres - Congressman, New York/Co-lead of the Respect for Marriage Act
ACTIVISM & COMMUNITY
Deondre B. Moore - Human Rights Activist and HIV/AIDS Advocate
Gary Carroll - Scout Executive & CEO, Cascade Pacific Council - Boy Scouts of America
Rev. Joseph Wallace-Williams - Rector, The Church Of Saint Luke & The Epiphany
Dr. Keletso Makofane - HIV Public Health Practitioner and Social Network Epidemiologist/ Health and Human Rights Fellow, FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University
Kimahli Powell - Executive Director, Rainbow Railroad
Taj Patterson - Activist
Tevin 'Milo' Evans - Model/Actor/Body Diversity Activist
Tyler TerMeer - CEO, San Francisco AIDS Foundation
LITERATURE
George M. Johnson - Author/Activist
George McCalman - Author, Illustrator and Designer, Illustrated Black History
Keith F. Miller Jr. - Author, Pritty: The Novel/ Executive Producer and Creator, Pritty: The Animation
Michael W. Twitty - Author, Kosher Soul
VISUAL ARTS
Sir Isaac Julien - Filmmaker/ Installation Artist/ Visual Artist
Clifford Prince King - Photographer/Artist
Nick Cave - Artist and Sculptor
Paul Mpagi Sepuya - Visual Artist and Photographer
Shikeith - Visual Artist and Photographer
BUSINESS
John Cotton - Owner, John Cotton Studio and ManWeave
Kiwan Anderson - Global Director of Communications, PR and Content Development, Bermuda Tourism Authority
Marion Brooks - Vice President & US Country Head, Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion at Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Michel Boyd - Founder & Creative Director, SMITHBOYD Interiors/ Crate and Barrel Ambassador/TV Personality
Paul Atkins - Principal, Deloitte
Richard Solomon and Charles Hughes - Owners of Lambda Vodka, Lambda Lounge, and Club Lambda
About Native Son
Native Son is a movement that exemplifies the duality of being Black and gay in a society that often shuns and belittles their unique experiences. This movement aims to create a safe space where the Black gay and queer community can fellowship, celebrate and empower each other, and-most importantly-see themselves. From the world-renowned to the up-and-coming, Native Son aims to connect and celebrate the members of this influential, yet long ignored community in the realms of arts, business, media, fashion, politics and healthcare.
About Emil Wilbekin
Emil Wilbekin is the Founder of Native Son, a platform created to inspire and empower Black Gay Men. He has appeared On-Air discussing pop culture, fashion/style, entertainment and current affairs on The Today Show, NBC Channel 4 News New York, E!, VH-1, MTV, BET, CNN, The Insider, Arise 360, Revolt, and PBS. Wilbekin has an expertise in editorial creation, content curation and multimedia story telling (print, digital, social, video and live events) having served as Chief Content Officer at Afropunk, Editor-at-Large at Essence, Managing Editor of Essence.com, Editor-in-Chief of Giant and Giantmag.com, Style Guru at Complex Media, VP of Brand Development at Marc Eckō Enterprises, Editorial Director/Vice President of Vibe Ventures and Editor-in-Chief of Vibe Magazine. Under Wilbekin's leadership, Vibe won the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in 2002.
About The Cut
The Cut meets its readers where they are, in their careers, relationships, and beauty routines, to deliver authoritative service, thought-provoking reporting, and intimate storytelling that sharpen their ideas while capturing the zeitgeist. This is shaped by our four verticals-Style, Self, Culture, and Power -our way of organizing these ideas, though they're not mutually exclusive. Like your real-life group chats, our dialogues are a premier destination for readers with stylish minds. No matter the subject, we address their lives head-on with generous wit, honesty, and power.