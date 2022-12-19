Andre DeShields, Michael R. Jackson, & More Among Honorees on Emil Wilbekin's NATIVE SON 101

Native Son - the leading organization championing Black gay and queer men - has unveiled its illustrious, annual year-end Native Son 101 List highlighting Black gay and queer men who made an impact in 2022. Created by Native Son Founder Emil Wilbekin, the 101 List recognizes leaders in the Black gay and queer community who have made significant contributions, achieved culture-making milestones, and those who are using their platforms to break through glass ceilings in their respective roles, professions, and areas of expertise. Now in its third year, the 2022 edition is being presented in partnership with The Cut.

Spanning across industries, this year's honorees include a range of activists, artists, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, politicians, stylists, directors, authors, musicians, and media personalities who are the change agents elevating and amplifying the voice and visibility of the Black gay and queer community while having global impact. The Native Son 101 List features everyone from groundbreaking, award-winning recording artist and YSL Beauty ambassador Lil' Nas X (who returns to the list for a second year) to Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, actor, singer, and award winner Billy Porter to legendary actor Tony Award winning actor André DeShields. Other honorees include: and fashion designer Sergio Hudson; AEW championship winning wrestler Anthony Bowens; Emmy award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael; Emmy Award winning actor Coleman Domingo; HIV Public Health Practitioner and Social Network Epidemiologist Dr. Keletso Makofane; and image architect and CFDA's first award- winning stylist Law Roach.

Created in 2020 in the middle of the global health crisis and racial equity protests, the Native Son 101 List originated as a way to celebrate to celebrate Black gay and queer men of every age and honor individuals in the community who had done impactful work throughout the year. The list appeared on www.nativeson.us and Instagram in lieu of an in-person gathering. It includes an extensive and comprehensive list of 101 Black gay and queer men in a wide range of fields and areas of expertise.

"The Native Son 101 List is important because it lets the world know that Black gay and queer men are not just surviving, but thriving. We are winning awards and elections, shifting culture and reimagining Hollywood, creating the latest fashions, and becoming firsts in politics, sports, and religion," said Wilbekin. "Historically, Black gay and queer men have existed in the shadows. The List shines a spotlight on the players who are shape-shifting our world, moving culture, and rewriting the narrative of what it means to be a Black gay and queer man now. It has truly become a staple and celebration for our organization and community."

"I'm honored to have The Cut take part in Native Son's 2022 edition. The list of Changemakers are doing incredible work in their field, and we are excited to uplift them," says Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples. "Their impact goes beyond their industries and deep into communities. It's important to acknowledge and celebrate these honorees who are audaciously making a difference."

The Native Son 101 List is illustrated by CJ Robinson who created original artwork of each person.

FASHION & BEAUTY

Aaron Potts - Fashion Designer, APotts Collection

Brandon Blackwood - Fashion Designer, Brandon Blackwood

Carlos Nazario - Global Fashion Director, i-D Magazine/ Stylist/Creative Consultant

Eric McNeal - Stylist/Fashion Consultant

Ib Kamara - Editor-In-Chief, Dazed / Art and Image Director of Off-White

Jawara - Celebrity Hairstylist/ Senior Beauty Editor-at-Large, i-D Magazine

Jérôme Lamaar - Fashion Designer, 5:31/Creative Director/Stylist

Johnny Wright - Celebrity Hairstylist/ Author, Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies

Kellon Deryck - Celebrity Hairstylist

KJ Moody - Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Parkwood

Larry Simms - Celebrity Hairstylist

Law Roach - Celebrity Fashion Stylist/Judge, Legendary (HBO Max)

Luis Alberto Rodriguez - Photographer

Maximilian Davis - Creative Director, Salvatore Ferragamo

Sergio Hudson - Luxury Fashion Designer, Sergio Hudson

Sunni Dixon - Footwear Designer, Sunni Sunni

Telfar Clemens - Fashion Designer, Telfar

Victor Glemaud - Fashion Designer/ Designer, Cul-De-Sac Home Collection

Wayman and Micah - Celebrity Fashion Stylists

Yashua Simmons - Fashion Director, OUT Magazine/Stylist/Style Editor, Hearst Magazines/Creative Consultant

MEDIA

Antoine Gregory - Founder & Creative Director, Black Fashion Fair

Asad Syrkett - Editor-in-Chief, Elle Decor

Campbell Addy - Photographer/Filmmaker

Christopher Griffin - Influencer, Plant Kween/Author, YOU, GROW GURL!

Corey T. Stokes - Senior Vice President, Creative at ESSENCE

Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey - News Anchor, FOX SOUL'S Black Report/Chief National Political Analyst, KBLA Talk 1580

Dustin Ross - Host of Revolt TV's Bet On Black/Co-host, The Friend Zone Podcast

Edward Enninful - Editor-in-Chief, British Vogue/Author, A Visible Man

Erik Carter - Photographer/Artist

Gerren Keith Gaynor - Managing Editor of Politics & Washington Correspondent, theGrio

Jamal Brown - Manages Policy Communication for TikTok's US Sector

Nehemiah Frank - Founder & Editor-in-Chief, The Black Wall Street Times

Ryan Ken - Writer, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver/Performer/Actor/Comedian

Terrell Grice - YouTuber, The Terrell Show/

Tommy Atkins - Founder & Co-chair, Hearst Black Culture ERG

Trell Thomas - Executive Producer, Profiled: The Black Man/ Founder and Creator, Black Excellence Brunch and The Black Excellence Box

FILM & TELEVISION

Alex English - Writer, Saturday Night Live

Billy Porter - Actor/Singer/Writer/Director

Brandon Kyle Goodman - Actor/Author

Brickson Diamond and Ryan Tarpley - Co-Founders, The Blackhouse Foundation

Cameron Johnson - Co-Creator and Executive Producer, CW's Tom Swift

Colman Domingo - Actor/Writer/Director

Dashaun Wesley - Host, HBO Max's Legendary/Choreographer and Dancer

Dewayne Perkins - Actor/Writer/Producer/Comedian

Elegance Bratton + Chester Algernal Gordon - Filmmakers/Heads, Freedom Principal Productions // The Inspection

Ernest White II - Executive Producer and Host, PBS' FLY BROTHER/Founder and CEO, Presidio Pictures

Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper - Stars of E! Network's Mathis Family Matters

Griffin Matthews - Actor/Writer/Director // Flight Attendant and She Hulk

James Earl Hardy and Jussie Smollett - Author, B-Boy Blues // Actor/Director/Producer, B-Boy Blues

Jayce Baron - Director and Executive Producer, Beyond Ed Buck

Jeremy Pope - Actor/Singer Star of The Inspection

Jonathan Gist - Executive Director, Global Intersectional Marketing, Sony Pictures

Jerrod Carmichael - Comedian/Actor/Writer/Filmmaker

Justice Smith and Nick Ashe - Actors/Models for Calvin Klein Pride Campaign

Marcellas Reynolds - Executive Producer, Supreme Models

Michael Rice - Filmmaker/Creative Director BLACK AS UR

Patrik-Ian Polk - Co-Exec Producer and Writer, P-Valley

Peter Dodd - Vice President of Production, Warner Bros. Discovery

Rashaad Newsome - Showrunner, Bel-Air

Shangela - Co-Host of HBO Max's We're Here/ Singer/Activist/Actress and Drag

Performer // Dancing With The Stars

THEATER & DANCE

André DeShields - Actor/Director/Philanthropist

Emilio Sosa - Costume Designer/Chair, American Theatre Wing

Jamal Sims - Choreographer, Disney's Encanto/Director/Producer

James Ijames - Playwright, FAT HAM

Michael R. Jackson - Playwright, A Strange Loop

T. Oliver Reid - Actor/Dancer/Associate Movement Director, Death of a Salesman

Jordan E. Cooper and Lee Daniels - Co-creator, Ms. Pat Show and Playwright/Lead, Ain't No Mo' on Broadway // Producer, Ms. Pat Show and Ain't No Mo'

Kyle Abraham - Choreographer, A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham

MUSIC

Durand Bernarr - Singer, Songwriter/Producer

Kevin Aviance - Drag Performer/Recording Artist/Nightlife Entertainer

Lil Nas X - Pop-rap Superstar/YSL Beauty Ambassador

Saucy Santana - Rap artist

SPORTS

Anthony Bowens - AEW Professional Wrestler

Byron Perkins - Defensive Back, Hampton University Pirates (HBCU Football Team)

POLITICS

Darius Edgerton - Senior Advisor for External Affairs, Office of the Special Representatives for Racial Equity and Justice, U.S. Department of State

Erick Russell - Treasurer, State of Connecticut

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez - Councilman, San Antonio City Council

Ritchie Torres - Congressman, New York/Co-lead of the Respect for Marriage Act

ACTIVISM & COMMUNITY

Deondre B. Moore - Human Rights Activist and HIV/AIDS Advocate

Gary Carroll - Scout Executive & CEO, Cascade Pacific Council - Boy Scouts of America

Rev. Joseph Wallace-Williams - Rector, The Church Of Saint Luke & The Epiphany

Dr. Keletso Makofane - HIV Public Health Practitioner and Social Network Epidemiologist/ Health and Human Rights Fellow, FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University

Kimahli Powell - Executive Director, Rainbow Railroad

Taj Patterson - Activist

Tevin 'Milo' Evans - Model/Actor/Body Diversity Activist

Tyler TerMeer - CEO, San Francisco AIDS Foundation

LITERATURE

George M. Johnson - Author/Activist

George McCalman - Author, Illustrator and Designer, Illustrated Black History

Keith F. Miller Jr. - Author, Pritty: The Novel/ Executive Producer and Creator, Pritty: The Animation

Michael W. Twitty - Author, Kosher Soul

VISUAL ARTS

Sir Isaac Julien - Filmmaker/ Installation Artist/ Visual Artist

Clifford Prince King - Photographer/Artist

Nick Cave - Artist and Sculptor

Paul Mpagi Sepuya - Visual Artist and Photographer

Shikeith - Visual Artist and Photographer

BUSINESS

John Cotton - Owner, John Cotton Studio and ManWeave

Kiwan Anderson - Global Director of Communications, PR and Content Development, Bermuda Tourism Authority

Marion Brooks - Vice President & US Country Head, Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion at Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Michel Boyd - Founder & Creative Director, SMITHBOYD Interiors/ Crate and Barrel Ambassador/TV Personality

Paul Atkins - Principal, Deloitte

Richard Solomon and Charles Hughes - Owners of Lambda Vodka, Lambda Lounge, and Club Lambda

