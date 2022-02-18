Andréa Burns, Miguel Cervantes & More to Join TheaterWorksUSA Spring Benefit

Join TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) on Monday, April 25th (6:00 PM to 9:00 PM), for a One-Night Only Benefit at the stunning Current at Chelsea Piers (Pier 59, Manhattan).

The thrilling event will honor Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane (Tony Award-Winning Founders of BroadwayHD), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Tony Award-Nominated Actor) & Tom Costanzo (Fosun International Ltd.), and Schele Williams (Director, Author) for their commitment to expanding access to the arts and for ensuring that young people see their stories represented and voices heard on stages and screens across the country.

Mix and mingle with TheaterWorksUSA artists, members of the Board of Directors and donors directly on the Hudson River over drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and live performances, with dazzling views of the city to enhance your evening. Entertainment, hosted by TWUSA Board Member, Chuck Cooper (Trouble In Mind), will be provided by some of Broadway's brightest stars: Broadway Inspirational Voices, Andréa Burns (On Your Feet), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights), Jose Llana (The King & I), Eric Petersen (Escape to Margaritaville), Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde) and more to be announced, with music direction by Isaac Harlan (Broadway Inspirational Voices).

Tickets for the benefit start at $500 per person, with proceeds going towards TheaterWorksUSA's ongoing programs, which includes the Artistic Development of new works and providing access to affordable theater for over 2 million young people and families. To purchase tickets to this event or make a donation to support this event and TheaterWorksUSA programs visit TWUSA.org. TheaterWorksUSA continues to welcome additional sponsors at various levels of support who can reach out directly for more information to Margaux Chanel at gala@twusa.org. The event will also feature exciting opportunities to raise additional funds for TheaterWorksUSA programming through a live auction.

To donate or purchase tickets, visit: twusa.org/2022-theaterworksusa-spring-benefit

To sponsor this event, email: Margaux Chanel at gala@twusa.org