Amtrak Partners with Audience Rewards and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD for Specially Wrapped Trains and More

Amtrak is the official rail transportation partner for the Broadway show "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," now playing at the Lyric Theatre in New York City. As part of the collaboration with the show and Audience Rewards, the official rewards program for Broadway, Amtrak Guest Rewards members, Broadway enthusiasts and Wizarding World fans can earn and redeem Amtrak Guest Rewards points on tickets to the show. It's free for Amtrak Guest Rewards members to register with Audience Rewards.

In addition, four specially wrapped Amtrak locomotives Will Power Northeast Regional service operating on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) between Washington, D.C., and Boston between April 28 and June 25. The eye-catching train wrap features the show's iconic logo along with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy and the next generation of wizards: Albus Potter, Scorpius Malfoy and Rose Granger-Weasley. The swirling clock will give you visions of time travel as you ride through the illustrious landscapes of the NEC. While this train won't be stopping at Platform 9 ¾, you'll be sure to have a magical journey on the NEC.

In "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," Harry's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, which sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all - with the power to change the past and future forever. The audience will experience a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. The entire theatre has also been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

With Amtrak Guest Rewards, members enjoy exclusive benefits and an overall enhanced travel experience, both on and off the train. Members can earn points towards Amtrak reward travel, hotels, car rentals, upgrades, gift cards and more. Reward travel begins at just 800 points. In addition, Amtrak also has two credit cards, Amtrak Guest Rewards Preferred Mastercard and Amtrak Guest Rewards Mastercard for added benefits and greater loyalty program.

Customers are encouraged to save via Amtrak Saver Fares, which offer low prices on the Northeast Regional, and other NEC service trains, Amtrak's See NY and Save discount when booking travel online within the Empire State at least five days in advance of travel or via everyday discounts for kids, seniors, military groups and more. Amtrak trains offer free Wi-Fi, Business Class seats, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), a café car, ample leg room and large spacious seats.

About Amtrak

For 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and transformed transportation by modernizing train travel and building for the future. Amtrak will continue to play an important role in the national transportation network for the next 50 years and beyond by operating a safe, environmentally efficient and fiscally responsible business by providing travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Audience Rewards

Audience Rewards is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway, providing membership benefits and rewards for nearly 3 million members and representing more than a quarter of all Broadway tickets purchased through Ticketmaster and Telecharge. Free and easy to join, Audience Rewards allows buyers to earn ShowPoints on every ticket purchase, to be redeemed for free tickets, theater collectibles, unique experiences, and more. Founded in 2008 by a unique coalition of prominent theater owners, including Nederlander, Shubert, and Jujamcyn, major national presenters, and key performing arts centers from across the country, Audience Rewards has offered members first access presales to more than 100 Broadway shows and 200 VIP experiences and events, which have included a walk-on role in Rock of Ages, a meet-and-greet with Jake Gyllenhaal, celebrity Q&As, backstage tours and much more.