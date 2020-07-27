American Composers Orchestra Announces Seven New Commissions And Virtual Premieres

American Composers Orchestra (ACO) announces Volume 3 of Connecting ACO Community, featuring seven commissions to be premiered online on Sundays at 5pm ET between August 2 and October 4, 2020, for a ticketed audience on ACO's YouTube Channel. Each session includes a live conversation with the featured composer and performer(s), hosted by ACO Artistic Director Derek Bermel or ACO President Edward Yim, in addition to the performance.

ACO initiated Connecting ACO Community in response to the coronavirus pandemic crisis and since launching it on April 19 has created twelve brand new pieces by twelve composers, written for twelve solo performers plus the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, through the program. Previously commissioned composers include Ethan Iverson, Shara Nova, Vicente Hansen Atria, Sakari Dixon Vanderveer, Gity Razaz, Yuan-Chen Li, Joseph Pereira, Karena Ingram, Krists Auznieks, Lembit Beecher, and Alejandro Basulto Martinez.

Volume 3 includes seven more commissions and premieres, and features four soloists, two duos, and a sextet of musicians from ACO. Commissioned composers and performers for this installment include Tanner Porter composing for cellist Eric Jacobsen and vocalist Aoife O'Donovan; Vincent Calianno composing for trombonist Mike Seltzer; Wynton Guess composing for pianist Aaron Diehl; Amina Figarova composing a flute duo for ACO orchestra musicians Susan Palma Nidel and Laura Conwesser; Dawn Norfleet composing for vocalist Clarice Assad, voice; Guy Mintus composing for violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins; and Brian Nabors composing for a sextet of ACO Musicians (violinist Debbie Wong; violist Sandy Robbins; cellist Gene Moye; bassoonist Harry Searing; flutist Diva Goodfriend Koven; and harpist Susan Jolles).

"When we began Connecting ACO Community, we were trying to support American composers, create new work, and stay connected to our supporters and artists. Who would have thought we would still be at it four months later in announcing Volume 3?" remarked Edward Yim. "I am delighted that ACO's own orchestra members will be part of Volume 3, and I must say that this project has brought great joy and moments of hope during this time for me personally. We hope that it has done the same for those who have joined us on this journey whether as audience, composer or performer."

Each composer is offered $500 compose for Connecting ACO Community, and each performer is offered $500 to perform, with the rights to stream for six months. Proceeds from ticket sales go solely to fund artists involved in this project.

If the $5 entrance fee poses a barrier to participation, interested listeners will be asked to fill out an anonymous form at https://bit.ly/ACOConnectComp or email Aiden Feltkamp at aiden@americancomposers.org to request a fee waiver.

The recorded sessions are available on Mondays following each premiere on ACO's Facebook Page and YouTube channel, as well as MUSIC on the REBOUND: an online festival for participating in live events as well as a platform for streaming concerts.

Connecting ACO Community Volume 3 Composer-Performer Teams and Schedule of Events

Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 5pm ET:

Tanner Porter & Eric Jacobsen, cello and Aoife O'Donovan, voice (register/buy tickets)

Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 5pm ET:

Vincent Calianno & Mike Seltzer, trombone (register/buy tickets)

Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 5pm ET:

Wynton Guess & Aaron Diehl, piano (register/buy tickets)

Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 5pm ET:

Amina Figarova & Susan Palma Nidel and Laura Conwesser, flutes (register/buy tickets)

Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 5pm ET:

Dawn Norfleet & Clarice Assad, voice (register/buy tickets)

Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 5pm ET:

OFF

Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 5pm ET:

Guy Mintus & Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin (register/buy tickets)

Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 5pm ET:

OFF

Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 5pm ET:

OFF

Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 5pm ET:

Brian Nabors & Sextet of ACO Musicians: Debbie Wong, violin; Sandy Robbins, viola; Gene Moye, cello; Harry Searing, bassoon; Diva Goodfriend Koven, flute; Susan Jolles, harp (register/buy tickets)

