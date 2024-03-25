American Ballet Theatre to Present 2024 Spring Gala: Ballet Brilliance in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Ballet Theatre will host the 2024 Spring Gala: Ballet Brilliance on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 6:30 P.M. at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Performed by ABT’s extraordinary dancers, this one-night-only program will feature a curated selection of excerpts from ABT’s upcoming 2024 Summer season, including a preview of Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works ahead of the New York Premiere.

Repertory for ABT’s 2024 Spring Gala will include the pas de deux from Acts II and III from Kevin Mckenzie’s production of Swan Lake with music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky; two pas de deux excerpts from John Cranko’s Onegin with music by Tchaikovsky; excerpts of “Becomings” and “Tuesday” from Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works; the Act III pas de deux from Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet set to music by Sergei Prokofiev; and the Act III pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon’sLike Water for Chocolate with music by Joby Talbot.

Dancers scheduled to perform are Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Catherine Hurlin, Gillian Murphy, Calvin Royal III, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, James Whiteside, Chloe Misseldine, and Jake Roxander.

Following the performance, Gala guests will enjoy dinner and dancing.

The Gala evening will honor Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Chai Vasarhelyi for her incomparable commitment to artistic excellence and innovation as a filmmaker, as well as her fervent advocacy of classical ballet.

Honorary Chairs for the 2024 Spring Gala are Susan Fales-Hill, Elizabeth Segerstrom, and Blaine Trump. Gala Chairs include Sarah Arison, Amy Astley, Avery and Andrew Barth, Emily Blavatnik, Hamish Bowles, Malcolm Carfrae, Mr. and Mrs. Austin T. Fragomen, Christine and Stephen Schwarzman, Jenna and Paul Segal, Melissa A. Smith, and Sutton Stracke. Casey Kohlberg, Lilah Ramzi, and Zachary Weiss will serve as Junior Chairs.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit ABT’s website or contact ABT’s Special Events Department with any questions.

Complete casting follows.

ABT 2024 Summer Season

ABT’s 2024 Summer season will run from June 18 – July 20 at the Metropolitan Opera House. The season will kick off with seven performances of John Cranko’sOnegin beginning on Tuesday evening, June 18 at 7:30 P.M. with Devon Teuscher and Daniel Camargo in the leading roles.

The New York Premiere of Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works is set for Tuesday evening, June 25 at 7:30 P.M. Woolf Works, an award-winning ballet triptych, re-creates the emotions, themes, and fluid style of three of Virginia Woolf’s novels: Mrs. Dalloway, Orlando, and The Waves. Woolf Works will be given seven performances through June 29.

Week three of ABT’s Summer season will open on Monday evening, July 1 with the first of eight performances of Swan Lake, led by Isabella Boylston as Odette-Odile and Daniel Camargo as Prince Siegfried. Next, Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet will open on Tuesday evening, July 9 with Devon Teuscher and Aran Bell in the title roles, running for seven performances through July 13. The final week of the 2024 Summer season will feature seven performances of Like Water for Chocolate beginning Tuesday evening, July 16 at 7:30 P.M. with Cassandra Trenary as Tita and Herman Cornejo as Pedro.

*All casting, programming, and pricing are subject to change.