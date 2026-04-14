American Ballet Theatre Studio Company Will Perform NYC Premieres at The Joyce

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company will return to New York City to continue their 2026 Spring international tour with five performances at The Joyce Theater, May 13–17, 2026. The performances feature a richly varied program that highlights the versatility and technical acuity of today's young dance artists. This year's Joyce selection includes the New York City Premieres of choreography by Tiler Peck, Katie Currier, and ABT dancer Brady Farrar, as well as Bernstein in a Bubble by Alexei Ratmasnky, Cornbread by Twyla Tharp, An American in Paris pas de deux by Christopher Wheeldon, The Weeping Willow by Kyle Abraham, and other classical and neoclassical selections.

Led by ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky, the central mission of ABT Studio Company is to prepare its pre-professional dancers—currently ages 16-20—for careers at American Ballet Theatre or other leading ballet companies worldwide. 85% of current American Ballet Theatre dancers are alumni of ABT Studio Company, including 15 Principal Dancers and 11 Soloists. Each season, ABT Studio Company commissions new works from emerging and established choreographers and engages the broadest possible ballet audience by performing varied repertory in a range of venues around the globe. ABT Studio Company's 2025-2026 season features performances in 15 cities across the United States and in Seoul, Korea and Manila, Philippines.

“This spring's New York City programs are quintessentially ABT, featuring bravura classical selections, original commissions, and masterworks from the great choreographers vital to the Company's 21st century identity,” Radetsky said. “As our touring season concludes, I'm thrilled to see our young dancers bring their exceptional talent and spirit to this repertoire on The Joyce Theater's singular stage. There's no place like home.”

ABT Studio Company dancers performing at The Joyce Theater are Maximilian Catazaro, Matteo Curley Bynoe, Ptolemy Gidney, Delfina Nelson-Todd, Geonhee Park, Sooha Park, Younjae Park, Kiera Sun, Audrey Tovar-Dunster, and Xavier Xué. ABT Studio Company Trainee and current ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School student Chloé Hoffmann will additionally appear in the performances.

ABT Studio Company welcomes back three recent alumni to perform alongside the group at The Joyce, courtesy of American Ballet Theatre: ABT apprentices Elijah Geolina, Daniel Guzmán, and Kayla Mak.

ABT Studio Company's repertory at The Joyce will include the following New York City Premieres:

Cerulean Skies by ABT dancer Brady Farrar, a new work commissioned for ABT Studio Company, with music by Frédéric Chopin.

Saudade by Katie Currier, a new work commissioned for ABT Studio Company, with music by Domenico Scarlatti and Thievery Corporation.

Variations for Three by New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, a commission by Vail Dance Festival in honor of ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky, with music by Niccolò Paganini.

The performance on Thursday, May 14 will include a post-show curtain chat featuring ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky, choreographers Katie Currier and ABT dancer Brady Farrar, and ABT dancer Kayla Mak.

Additional repertory works presented by ABT Studio Company at The Joyce will be An American in Paris pas de deux by Christopher Wheeldon, Bernstein in a Bubble by Alexei Ratmansky, Cornbread by Twyla Tharp, The Weeping Willow by Kyle Abraham. Grand Pas Classique after Victor Gsovsky, and the Pas d'Action from La Bayadère after Marius Petipa.