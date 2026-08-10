Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Reveals August Adult Class Schedule

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has revealed its schedule of August classes and workshops for adults, beginning on August 11 at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio offers 'Choose Your Rate' Open Studio Classes in a variety of dance styles and techniques. These classes are designed for adults of all experience levels, fostering an inclusive environment to build skills, connection, and the joy of dance. Visit here for more information and to register.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio will also be running the Teaching Artist Workshop Series from August through October. These workshops provide an immersive training in global dance traditions, choreography, and artistic process focused on fostering cultural exchange, preserving traditional movement forms, and expanding access to dance education.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio presents a variety of Special Events throughout the year, including company performances, receptions, workshops, cultivation events, networking gatherings, panel discussions, lectures, and immersive experiences. These engaging and inclusive offerings are suited for all levels of dance experience and welcome participation from community members of all backgrounds.

Crosstraining

Register

Thursday, August 13 from 10-11 a.m.

Instructor: Manon Hallay

Thursday, August 27 from 10-11 a.m.

Instructor: Madeline Kuhlke

Level: All

Price: Choose your rate, $10-25

A dynamic fusion of HIIT, Pilates, cardio, and barre designed specifically for professional dancers, providing targeted cross-training to build strength and promote career longevity.

Contemporary Modern

Register

Tuesday, August 18 from 11-12:30 p.m.

Instructor: Ashley McQueen

Level: Experienced pre-professional and professional dancers

Price: Choose your rate, $10-25

A fusion of Horton and Graham technique with contemporary styles and creative exploration.

Teaching Artist Workshop

Collaborative Dance Composition Toolkit with Amanda Selwyn

Tuesday, August 11 from 12-3 p.m. | Level: All | Price: $75, $50 for professional dancers and teachers

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