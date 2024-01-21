Alvin Dorsey Jr Releases New YA Fantasy THE REBORN HERO - TRISTAN'S JOURNY

Alvin Dorsey Jr. has introduced his latest creation, The Reborn Hero: Tristan's Journey. Released on December 22, 2023, by Any Day Associate, this YA Fantasy promises readers an enthralling experience filled with magic, anime-inspired worlds, and the extraordinary journey of Tristan Williams.

Tristan, an ordinary boy with an extraordinary love for anime, meets an untimely demise while watching his favorite show, The Death of the Hero. Instead of an afterlife void, he finds himself in the green room of Heaven, offered a second chance at life in a world resembling his beloved anime. God grants him magical abilities and fighting skills, transforming him into a new hero in this captivating world.

About the Author:

Alvin Dorsey Jr., a proud disabled veteran of the United States Air Force, brings a compelling life story and a deep passion for Japanese anime to his writing. With two loyal Pit Bull Terriers, Shadow and Faith, by his side, Alvin finds inspiration and joy in the vibrant worlds and intricate storylines of anime. His expertise as an IT Specialist complements his lifelong interest in writing, reflecting his technical skills and problem-solving abilities.

A true nerd at heart, Alvin wears his nerdy interests as a badge of honor, fueling his imagination and driving his ambitions. From his military service to his adventures in anime, from his IT expertise to his journey as a writer, Alvin Dorsey's life is a tapestry of diverse experiences.

The Reborn Hero: Tristan's Journey is available for purchase on Amazon.https://www.amazon.com/REBORN-HERO-TRISTANS-JOURNEY-Upgrade-ebook/dp/B0CQW4P332/

