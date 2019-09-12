Alvin Ailey Announces Milestone Anniversary And Special Celebrations

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is currently bringing audiences to their feet in London during over two dozen international performances this month. From the Sadler's Wells Theatre this Friday, Rehearsal Director Matthew Rushing will host a live stream masterclass teaching excerpts of Rennie Harris' Lazarus, involving dance studios across the United Kingdom and open to students around the world via the internet.

Upon their return home, Ailey's 32 extraordinary dancers will prepare to take to the New York City Center stage from December 4, 2019 - January 5, 2020. Over two dozen diverse works will be featured, including world premieres of Donald Byrd's Greenwood, and Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' Ode, both shining a spotlight on social issues, as well as a company premiere of Camille A. Brown's City of Rain, and new productions of Judith Jamison's Divining and Lar Lubovitch's Fandango. Tickets to the New York City Center season are currently available at AlvinAiley.org/citycenter.

This week it was announced that Ailey's Masazumi Chaya will receive the prestigious Dance Magazine Award, in a special ceremony on Monday, December 9th at The Ailey Citigroup Theater, joining the list of living legends honored for their lasting impact on the world of dance. During his final New York City Center season as Associate Artistic Director, he will be celebrated with a special program on Sunday, December 22nd featuring over a dozen excerpts that highlight his extensive career of nearly five decades, a special piece d'occasion created by Matthew Rushing, and appearances and performances by former company members.

The Ailey School, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, was selected to perform in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade*. Over 100 students from all programs of The Ailey School will answer the call of "Let's Have a Parade," the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924. Led by The Ailey School Co-Director Tracy Inman, the dancers from age seven to 25 will perform a dance inspired by the "Rocka My Soul" finale of Alvin Ailey's American masterpiece Revelations.

Launched in 2003 by Mr. Inman, The Ailey Athletic Boys program currently in its 16th year, continues to introduce young male students into the world of dance. Classes are structured to develop strength, flexibility and coordination along with the discipline, focus and drive found in professional male athletes and dancers.

Other special activities taking place this fall include, a special workshop teaching Alvin Ailey's choreography led by Associate Artistic Director Masazumi Chaya and New Direction Choreography Lab providing opportunities for emerging choreographers in developing their craft. This year's NDCL fellows and mentors are Ross Daniel and Darshan Butler; Helen Simoneau and Kevin Predmore; Rebecca Margolick and Gus Solomons jr.; and Quilan Arnold and Raphael Xavier.

There is a lot to celebrate at Ailey Extension this fall as September holds several opportunities for all to join in the dance this National Dance Day on Saturday, September 21 with the launch of a monthly Move Your Curves workshop led by Pretty BIG Movement, and nearly 20 classes offered throughout the day. A special offer on National Women's Health & Fitness Day Wednesday, September 25th, enables those purchasing a class to bring a new student guest for free!

Ailey Extension also presents new classes led by nationally renowned instructors! Original Company Member Joan Peters returns to Ailey to teach a weekly Advanced Beginner Dunham class, and Teaching Artist Danielle Lima brings her signature style to a weekly Beginner Samba class. For further details, view the press release at pressroom.alvinailey.org.

Ailey II's September 14th performance at Towson University will mark the start of their multi-city tour, which will take the 12 young and talented dancers to more than 30 cities across the U.S. from Towson, MD to Atlanta, GA to St. Louis, MO. With Artistic Director Troy Powell at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as he brings fresh dimension with four dynamic new commissions. The new premieres gracing the stage this season include former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater member Kirven Douthit-Boyd's Still, former Ailey II Rehearsal Director Alia Kache's The Gone, Ailey company member Yannick Lebrun's Saa Magni and Artistic Director of Gallim Dance Andrea Miller's Psūkhe. For more information on Ailey II's tour, click here.

After another summer of life-changing AileyCamp for inner-city students in 10 U.S. cities, Ailey's National Director of Ailey Camp/ Arts In Education & Community Programs Spokesperson & Master Teacher Nasha Thomas led a weeklong residency in Copenhagen, Denmark in advance of the Company's international performances. For the first time in New York City, Ailey's Night Creature: An Imaginative Journey Through Dance residency will be implemented for elementary students in two public schools, along with a variety of AileyDance Kids residencies offered for grades Pre K - 12 in the tri-state area.





