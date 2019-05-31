Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Dances Through Pride Month With Celebrations Onstage And Off

Pioneering dancer, choreographer, founder, and LGBT icon Alvin Ailey will forever be remembered for taking a stand for equality, shining a spotlight on social justice, using his artistry to open hearts and minds around the world, and creating a safe space for other artists of all backgrounds to share their stories. Mr. Ailey said, to be who you are and become what you are capable of is the only goal worth living." Carrying forward his revolutionary legacy, the Ailey organization celebrates Pride Month 2019 with an array of inspiring activities that will bring audiences to their feet and into the studios, including special performances during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Lincoln Center engagement (June 12-16) and two Pride workshops for all movers at Ailey Extension.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will inspire all during their upcoming season at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater from June 12-16, an Official Pride Event of WorldPride 2019. Season highlights include the world premiere of Darrell Grand Moultrie's Ounce of Faith, The Ailey Spirit Gala benefit celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Ailey School, an evening honoring dance-world legend Carmen De Lavallade, and two performances that commemorate and celebrate Pride.

On Friday, June 14 at 8pm, Ailey Pride Night will spotlight the impact of the Company's founder through Rennie Harris' acclaimed hip-hop work, Lazarus, inspired by his life and legacy, and Alvin Ailey's acclaimed must-see masterpiece, Revelations. The evening will feature a Dancers Responding to AIDS appeal to raise essential funds for those battling the illness, a cause close to the Company as Mr. Ailey passed away from complications related to AIDS on December 1, 1989 World AIDS Day.

On Father's Day, Sunday, June 16 at 3pm, the entire family is invited to a Family Pride Father's Day Matinee with a Timeless Ailey special program featuring over a dozen treasures from Mr. Ailey's wonderfully rich body of work. Excerpts from rarely seen gems, including Hidden Rites, Opus McShann, The Lark Ascending, and For Bird With Love, will be joined by perennial favorites like Memoria, Night Creature, and Cry, culminating with Revelations.

Offstage, Ailey Extension invites dancers of all levels and backgrounds to celebrate Pride with exciting workshops at Ailey's home, The Joan Weill Center for Dance New York's largest building dedicated to dance. Ailey Extension Pride kicks off with a heart-pumping Love is Love Dance Cardio Party with Matthew Johnson Harris on Saturday, June 15 at 12:30-2pm. Designed for beginners with no dance experience, participants will pop, lock, and tone the body to music from the biggest LGBTQ icons of the past fifty years in a dance party that will make them forget they're working out.

On Saturday, June 22 at 5-7pm, Vogue icon Cesar Valentino will lead a All Styles Vogue Workshop that will get participants popping, dipping, and spinning with grace and precision while paying homage to the rich history of Vogue dance and culture. After a jazz warm-up, dancers will strut their stuff and learn the fundamentals of runway modeling before having a Mini Ball for students to put what they've learned to the test. Ball categories include Best Vogue Performance, Best Runway Performance, and Best Dancewear, and winners will receive trophies and other prizes exclusively designed by Cesar Valentino.

During Pride Month and throughout Ailey's Lincoln Center engagement, Ailey Extension will offer more than 20 free dance and fitness classes during NYC Dance Week, an annual festival from June 13-22. During the 10-day citywide celebration, new Extension students can take up to two participating technique classes for free, including Horton, Hip-Hop, Ballet, Masala Bhangra, Samba Afro Brazilian, NY Style Mambo, Theater Dance, and Salsa, among others. Returning students will receive a free NYC Dance Week class with the purchase of a 10-class card.

