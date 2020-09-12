Almost Adults Productions Presents Joe Gulla's MEMBERS ONLY

The show will be presented by Almost Adults Productions on Sunday, September 13th at 6 PM.

Joe Gulla's "Members Only" will be presented by Almost Adults Productions on Sunday, September 13th at 6 PM as part of their ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series.

Written by Gulla and directed by Christopher Basile, "Members Only" tells the story of Dennis and Febo. Coupled for many years, then married, Dennis and Febo struggle as they find themselves navigating life in New York City during the current pandemic. Covid-19 finds its way to their home, causes stress but, worse, the diagnosis delivers copious amounts of PTSD. They are quick to note a chilling resemblance to a previous health crisis they've endured. The cast includes: Darren Kendrick as Dennis and Jason Nuzzo as Febo.

Gulla says of his play, "I did not expect to be writing a play about Covid-19. My usual subject matter trends toward the comedic... the upbeat! But, I find it very important to be real about what is going on right now. The pandemic is part of our lives! It doesn't mean we can't live, laugh, relate and remain in community. But, everyone's story includes the pandemic now! Dennis and Febo's story is set in the NYC that exists right now!"

Joe Gulla is a regular performer at Feinstein's/54 Below and Joe's Pub at The Pubic Theater. His play, "My Darling Love" won the 2019 Christopher Hewitt Prize for Drama. His plays, "The Bronx Queen", "Garbo" and "Gay.Porn.Mafia" won the 2016, 2017 and 2018 NYC Downtown Urban Arts Festival "Audience Award", respectively. As an actor, Joe performed in San Francisco's "Tony & Tina's Wedding" for many years and Off-Broadway's "My Big Gay Italian Wedding". He also starred on NBC's "LOST", one of television's first adventure reality series.

This event will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre. You can also join the Zoom call by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88292182305. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate.

What's next for Joe? The playwright states, "Well, I am booked for my "Back by Popular Demand" Encore of "The Bronx Queen" at Feinsteins/54 Below on January 14, 2021. I'm optimistic... but, um, I haven't encouraged my Mom to buy her ticket yet! Ha!"

For more information, visit Joe Gulla's website at JoeGulla.com.

