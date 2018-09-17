All Broadway Theatres To Dim Lights For Marin Mazzie September 21

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award nominee and Theater Hall of Fame inductee Marin Mazzie, who passed away last Thursday, September 13 at age 57.

In a reversal of their previous announcement that the marquees would dim at just six Broadway theatres, the Broadway League has just announced that all Broadway marquees will dim in honor of Ms. Mazzie.

"Due to community support, The Committee of Theatre Owners has decided to dim the lights of all Broadway theatres on Friday, September 21 at exactly 6:45pm for one minute in honor of beloved performer Marin Mazzie."

Ms. Mazzie received Tony Award nominations for Kiss Me, Kate (2000); Ragtime (1998); and Passion (1994).Furthermore she received several nominations for the Drama Desk Award.

Some of Ms. Mazzie's film and television credits include: "Tenure," "The Big C", "Nurse Jackie," "Game On," "Without a Trace," "Numb3rs," "Still Standing," "Stacked," "Jake in Progress," "Passion," and more.

Her full Broadway biography can be found on the Internet Broadway Database: https://www.ibdb.com/broadway-cast-staff/marin-mazzie-68268/#broadway

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You