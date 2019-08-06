Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein Cast in THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Live-Action Series for Netflix

Netflix and Walden Media today announced Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, American Woman) and Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) have been cast in the upcoming live-action seriesThe Baby-Sitters Club. In the series adaptation, Silverstone will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of Watson Brewer, played by Feuerstein.

Based on Ann M. Martin's best-selling book series, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary original series that will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends -Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer - in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Production has begun on the single-camera family show in Vancouver.

The family-friendly adaptation comes from Walden Media and Michael De Luca, who will executive produce. Rachel Shukert (GLOW) will serve as showrunner, Lucy Kitada and Naia Cucukov will serve as executive producers and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) will serve as director and executive producer. The series author Ann M. Martin will also produce alongside Aniello's Paulilu Productions. There is a 10-episode order.

Published by Scholastic, The Baby-Sitters Club is a classic story of female friendship, entrepreneurialism, and empowerment. Originally launched as a four-book series in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the most successful children's book series in publishing history with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180 million copies in print to date.

Alicia Silverstone starred most recently in the Manhattan Theatre Club Off-Broadway Production of Of Good Stock . She also starred on Broadway in The Performers, Time Stands Still , and The Graduate. She is best known for starring in the hit 1995 film, Clueless.





