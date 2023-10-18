Alias Smith & Jones Featuring The Button Men Brings Live Blues to Silvana in Harlem

The performance is at 10:00pm on Saturday, October 21,  2023.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Alias Smith & Jones Featuring The Button Men Brings Live Blues to Silvana in Harlem

New York City-based blues favorites Alias Smith & Jones (Sal Carolei and Renee´ Flemings) will bring some classic blues tunes and soulful originals from their latest CD "Hit and Run" to Harlem-based Silvana  (300 W. 116th Street) in Manhattan at 10:00pm on Saturday, October 21,  2023.  No cover.  For more information go to Click Here or call 646-692-4935

Formerly known as Renee and The Derelicts, Flemings (vocals) and Carolei (harp) will be joined at the show by The Button Men: Paul Bauman (guitar), Shu Nakamura (guitar),   Mike Rodbard (drums) and John Whitehead (bass).  In their earlier "Derelicts" format , Sal and Renee recorded three CDs of original and cover songs received airplay in Italy, France and across the United States and led to live shows at venues throughout the metropolitan area including Terra Blues, The Metropolitan Room and The Greene Space as part of WNYC Battle of the Boroughs competition. As Alias Smith & Jones they have played at The Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park and as guest artists at C-Boys Heartbeat and Soul (Austin, TX w/Paul Ocher), B.B. Kings (New York and New Orleans), The Iridium, Winstons and Blues Dance New York. 

 Silvana's menu featuring Mediterranean cuisine and an assortment of wine, teas and craft beer will be available for purchase. Located on the corner of Frederick Douglass Blvd/8th Ave), Silvana can be reached by taking the "A," "B" or "C" subway to 116th Street. For more Alias Smith and Jones information - including audio samples, downloads, videos and merchandise - go to: aliassmithandjonesnyc.com or contact: akasmithjones@gmail.com




