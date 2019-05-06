Ali Stroker, Taylor Louderman, Paige Davis, And More Will Compete In Tonight's Broadway Bee

Tonight, Broadway stars will compete to be the last one standing and win the Broadway Bee! The event is a comedic spelling bee between Broadway shows, hosted by the creators of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This unique evening supports the free and tuition-assisted arts education programs of Broadway Bound Kids, whose mission is to inspire and empower young lives through the arts.

Teams representing 11 Broadway shows will pull out all the stops to correctly spell words, in hopes of taking home the grand prize. The funds raised prior to the event allow the performers lifelines or "cheats" to help them win the Broadway Bee. The fun is fast, furious, and contagious!

This year's impressive roster includes Tony Award nominated actress, Ali Stroker (Oklahoma), Paige Davis (Chicago), J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Zach Hess (Frozen), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Afra Hines (Hadestown), Alex Weisman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman), and Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls) serves as comfort counselor.

The fourth annual Broadway Bee is tonight, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7PM at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street). A limited amount of tickets are available at door; $35 for standing room and $75 for a seated ticket. Guests may choose which team to support and could very well be a part of the action, as their favorite speller might need help to win.

Broadway Bound Kids Managing Director Sara Accardi says, "Most of all, the Broadway Bee is a night that celebrates the importance of arts education in a fun environment with the people who know first-hand how the arts change lives. We are grateful for all of the support from the Broadway community and the supporters of Broadway Bound Kids. We couldn't do this without them."

Along the way, both the Broadway Bee and Broadway Bound kids have won fans such as John Stamos, casts from "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," and multiple Tony Award-winner Christian Borle, who raves, "Broadway Bound Kids fosters a level of respect, creativity, and support that's like nothing I've ever seen."

For more information, visit www.broadwayboundkids.net/broadway-bee

Last minute tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/2019BEEtkts





