Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler Announce Engagement

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Jan. 03, 2023  

Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler have announced their engagement! Ewoldt took to Instagram to share the happy news in a series of photos, stating, "My favorite person wanted to go for a sunset walk on the Brooklyn Promenade to celebrate the New Year yesterday and...."

Check out the engagement photos below!

Ali Ewoldt made her Broadway debut in 2006 in Mr. Mackintosh's first Broadway revival of Les Misérables as Cosette. She joins direct from playing Tuptim in the Chicago Lyric Opera production of The King & I. She also appeared in the original cast of the current Lincoln Center Theater production. Other credits include Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway), Maria in West Side Story (first national tour), Lili in Carnival! (Musicals Tonight) and the national tour of Les Misérables. Born outside of Chicago and raised in Pleasantville, NY, she has a BA in Psychology from Yale University.



