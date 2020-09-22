Ali Ewoldt, Derrick Davis and More Announced for RADIAL PARK, a Broadway-Centric Drive-In Experience

The new live drive-in experience will begin previews this Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Friends of Halletts Point and Stark Production Group will keep the show going when they introduce Radial Park, a specially created Broadway-centric drive-in movie experience featuring live performances at Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline. The first-of-its-kind drive-in will feature a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, karaoke with Bluetooth speakers, movie-style concessions, and much more.

The new live drive-in experience will begin previews this Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM with the longest running show on Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera kicked-off by a special pre-show concert from stars Derrick Davis (The Phantom of the Opera National Tour, The Lion King National Tour) and Ali Ewoldt (Les Miserables National Tour and Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera Broadway and The King and I Regional Tour and Broadway), who will bring this all-time fan favorite to life alongside a live 11-piece orchestra.

The line-up at Radial Park will continue with multiple shows each week. Tickets ($75 - $150 per group) are now on sale and can be purchased online at RadialPark.com/tickets, where a complete schedule of events can also be found.

An official opening night celebration will be held on Thursday, October 1 with two musical favorites in a double-feature show: The Phantom of the Opera at 8:00 PM followed by Purple Rain at 11:30 PM. The cast for Purple Rain will be announced shortly.

Halletts Point Play is steps away from Citi Bike and NYC Ferry with direct connections from the Upper East Side, Midtown, Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Roosevelt Island and is just a short walk from the subway.

Guests will be able to enjoy the interactive, theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables, which come with a retro boombox for audio. Reserved tables, spaced appropriately for social distancing, are available for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Ice-cold beverages and movie theater snacks will be available on-site for purchase.

"The Durst Organization is thrilled to host such a creative concept from Stark Productions," said Helena Rose Durst, Principal at The Durst Organization. "Radial Park will provide a unique live entertainment experience that we are all craving during these difficult times, but in a safe and responsible way."

"As the saying goes, 'The show must go on!'," added Jeremy Shepard, Stark Production Group Founder and President. "We are thrilled to be able to be presenting Broadway at the drive-in and are grateful to our partners, Friends of Halletts Point and the Durst Organization, for making it all possible. I chose Broadway because it has been a part of my life for the last 10 years. It seems a shame it is shut down when we all need it the most. Can't wait to see you at Broadway at the drive-in!".

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; "lifeguards" on duty who will be ready to blow the whistle to enforce strict social distancing; and more.

The Durst Organization will underwrite 20 tickets (per showing) for the Astoria Houses residents. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Friends of Halletts Point, a community non-profit organization that enhances the infrastructure, transportation connections, community programming and beautification of the Halletts Point peninsula.

"The residents of the Astoria Houses are delighted to welcome this exciting drive-in experience to Halletts Point," said Claudia Coger, president of the Astoria Houses Residents' Association. "We thank The Durst Organization for their ongoing partnership and contribution of tickets to our residents."

Halletts Point Play is a new cultural, recreational and events venue on the Astoria Waterfront. The space showcases the emerging arts and cultural district in Astoria and provides dramatic views of the Manhattan Skyline and the East River. Steps from the Astoria Ferry Stop, the destination opened summer of 2019 and hosts artistic and family-friendly events.

