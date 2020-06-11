Ali Ewoldt, Celisse Henderson & Telly Leung Join EMPATHY CONCERT Tomorrow

On Friday June 12th, Elliott Masie & Telly Leung are hosting the 11th weekly one-hour Empathy Concert, addressing Empathy from learning and business groups. Featuring perspectives and performances from: Celisse Henderson (Godspell and National Concerts), Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera & LES MISERABLES), and Co-Host Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee, and Rent).

Empathy is the most powerful tool that learning and business leaders must facilitate in these changing and difficult times. Empathy for the realities of and focus on Racial Injustice. Empathy for the continuing Pandemic uncertainty. Empathy for changes in our workplace, workforce, and economy. We invite you and your colleagues to our 11th weekly event:

We will focus on the important role for learning and business leaders right now! Empathy that is authentic is a key tool in moving to the next chapters of our lives, society, and organizations. This will be an experience that will move you and your colleagues as words, perceptions, and songs bring us together in a key discussion.

Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program. We have a limit of 3,000 live spaces on this free video session.



Empathy Concert, Friday, June 12th 4 pm to 5 pm. Reserve a space at https://www.masie.com/empathy612

Songs for Right Now from Broadway Artists:

Perspectives on Empathy:

Elliott Masie - Empathy in the Digital World

"I Can't Breathe..." - The Sounds of the Streets

Gregory Lewis - Cyndi Lauper's True Colors United

Interactive Polls - Strategies and Challenges with Empathy

