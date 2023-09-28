Alfred Molina & John Douglas Thompson To Lead Pasadena Playhouse's INHERIT THE WIND

The production runs November 1st to November 26th.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Alfred Molina & John Douglas Thompson To Lead Pasadena Playhouse's INHERIT THE WIND

Pasadena Playhouse has announced casting for the Playhouse's fresh take on Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee's Inherit the Wind which will be helmed by celebrated Los Angeles director Michael Michetti and feature a cast of 17.
 
The cast of Inherit the Wind is led by Alfred Molina (The Father at Pasadena Playhouse, Frida, Spider-Man 2) as Henry Drummond,  John Douglas Thompson (Till, The Gilded Age, Tony Nomination for Jitney) as Matthew Harrison Brady, and Chris Perfetti (ABC's Abbott Elementary) as E.K. Hornbeck. 
 
The production also features Abubakr Ali (Netflix's Grendel) as Bertram Cates, David Aaron Baker (Broadway's A Raisin in the Sun) as Reverend Jeremiah Brown, and Rachel Hilson (Red, White & Royal Blue; CBS' The Good Wife) as Rachel Brown.
 
For this new production, audience members will be a part of the action with onstage seating in the courtroom gallery as well as a jury box located at the foot of the stage. More information on tickets to this onstage seating experience being sold in partnership with TodayTix Group will be announced soon.
 
The full cast is rounded out by Jared Bybee as Dunlap/Reporter/Radio Man, Brian Calì as Meeker/Photographer/Townsperson, Marlene Forte as Mrs. Brady, Matt Gomez Hidaka as Howard Blair, Thomas Hobson as Tom Davenport/Reporter, Michael Kostroff as Mayor/Reporter, John W. Lawson as Bannister/Reporter, Philip J. Lewis as Sillers/Reporter, Gabriella Pizzigoni as Melinda Loomis,  Rene Rivera as Judge/Reporter/Townsperson, and Pam Trotter as Mrs. Krebs. 

The creative team includes Sara Ryung Clement (Costume Designer), Omar Madkour (Lighting Designer), Jeff Gardner (Sound Designer), Darryl Archibald (Vocal Arranger), Jeffrey Bernstein (Vocal Director), Miranda Johnson-Haddad (Dramaturg), and Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA and Rose Bochner, CSA). 
 
Two of the nation's leading lawyers go head-to-head in the ultimate battle of wit, wisdom, and will in this powerful drama. With freedom of speech hanging in the balance, will this small-town courtroom bring us together or tear the nation apart? In a fresh production boldly reimagined for today, Inherit the Wind will make you rethink what you know and dare you to question just how much society has evolved.
 
Inherit the Wind is made possible in part by the Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission and the City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division. Additional production support is provided by The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.
 
Tickets and information for Inherit the Wind are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.  
 
Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the most prolific theaters in the country. The Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O'Neill, Suzan Lori Parks and hundreds more. For decades, its pioneering School for Theater Arts was a training ground for actors and theatermakers who went on to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman since 2016, Pasadena Playhouse's productions and community programs are centered on its founding idea of being a living force in its community, making theater for everyone.

