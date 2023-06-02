Alfie Boe to Release Memoir FACE THE MUSIC: MY STORY in September

Alfie Boe is set to release his memoir Face the Music: My Story on September 7, 2023.

Bringing his characteristic sense of cheeky humour to the page, in this heartfelt book Alfie describes for the first time the highs and lows of over a decade singing and performing across the world. From personal dinners with Queen Elizabeth II and following in the steps of King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis in Vegas to mischievous antics with Michael Ball, Alfie's book takes us backstage to witness his brilliant career memories.



But this book is also a heartfelt insight to Alfie's unmasked truth for the first time ever. His unflinching honesty reveals not only the success stories, but also the pressures and how, through challenging times, he learned more about himself than he ever thought possible.



Laying bare the events that have shaped Alfie into the performer he is today, Face the Music demonstrates to us all that it's not our mistakes that define us - but instead, how we choose to come back from them.

In 2019 Alfie was awarded an OBE on the Queens Honors list. A well-deserved honor following all Alfie has given to music and charity.

His rise to classical fame was anything but conventional. Born in Blackpool in 1973 and raised in the fishing port of Fleetwood. He grew up in a home where music was ever-present. His parents introduced to all sorts of styles, from opera to country, rock 'n' roll to big band swing, pop to rhythm & blues.

Alfie now performs in some of the world's greatest classical venues, but he also has the rare ability to bring together all sorts of music lovers. Not many artists can lay claim to having appeared in the West End theatre, Broadway with lead roles in Les Misérables, La Boheme and a spectacular orchestral version of the classic rock album Quadrophenia. He is a singer who transcends categories. “When I look at the crowd at my concerts,” he says, “I can see I've got Who fans, classical fans, musical theatre fans and jazz fans as well.”

Ever since he exploded onto the music scene nearly 20 years ago, Alfie has racked up one extraordinary achievement after another, building a loyal audience on both sides of the Atlantic.

He has two UK Number 1 albums to his credit, sell-out tours across the world, and not to mention his collaborations of ‘Together’, 'Together Again’ and ‘Back Together’ with good friend and co-star Michael Ball have sold more than one million copies, and the duo also released their latest album ‘Together At Christmas’.

Pre-order the book HERE!

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon