Alex Lacamoire and Corey Cott Announced for BROADWAY BANTER SAFE-AT-HOME This Week

Alex Lacamoire kicks off the weekend on Friday, August 7 at 5:00pm EDT, and Corey Cott completes it on Sunday, August 9 at 1:00pm EDT.

To celebrate the eight-week anniversary of Broadway Fantasy Camp's "Broadway Banter: Safe-At-Home" series, this weekend's guests will be Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Fosse/Verdon) and Corey Cott (Bandstand, Gigi, Newsies).

"I'm excited to be hosting Alex Lacamoire, our first non-actor," said Schneider. "Alex is a multi-award-winning conductor, musical director, arranger, and orchestrator. His commitment to the Broadway community is so generous. It will be fascinating to host the live Q&A with his fans. The impact Broadway Banter has had over the past couple months has been remarkable."

One fan Hallie, from Canada, joined Broadway Banter from her hospital room, where she is being treated for COVID-19. "These sessions are so fun!", Hallie says. "I look forward to them! They are definitely a light in this world. I'm even working with Lauren to arrange a private vocal lesson. I have a big audition coming up in December, and I am still recovering from being ventilated, but am not giving up. Sounds crazy, I know, but I have big dreams!"

Having personal conversations like these are part of why Corey Cott is looking forward to his session on Sunday. "While I'm sheltering with my family in Pennsylvania, I love to meet my fans (virtually)," said Cott. "I want to know what they're excited about. We can chat about backstage shenanigans, my new Fox show coming this fall - which I'm excited about, how we're staying sane during quarantine, and more."

Tickets are limited, and for every 25 tickets sold, Broadway Fantasy Camp will donate a ticket to a hospital worker.

To see the full line-up of stars and to purchase tickets, visit: BroadwayFanCamp.com/tickets

