Alex Brightman, Christopher Sieber, Laura Benanti, Annaleigh Ashford and More To Star In New Radio Play DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

Broadway Podcast Network will present a new radio play, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors.

Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg, the cast includes Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Count Dracula, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti as Van Helsing, Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman as Renfield, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Doctor Westfeldt, Tony Award nominee Ashley Park as Lucy Westfeldt, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mina Westfeldt, Emmy Award nominee John Stamos as Lord Swivelhips, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Lord Windsor & Lord Cavendish, Jeff Kready as Harker, Orville Mendoza as Bosun, Tony Award nominee Richard Kind as Captain, Kathy Fitzgerald as Kitty, Steve Rosen as Driver, and Alan Tudyk as The Narrator.

Hilariously reimagined with a dash of Mel Brooks and a pinch of Monty Python, this new take will be presented as a classic radio play to benefit The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Scheduled to be released in four installments, the first installment will be released on Friday morning, May 1 everywhere podcasts are available.

To celebrate the launch of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, cast members from the radio play will gather together for a live event on Friday, May 1 at 8 PM as part of Broadway Podcast Network's Town Hall series. Viewers can join in as some of Broadway's biggest stars discuss the return of this vintage form of performance, and what listeners can expect from the series.

For more information, visit www.broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/dracula.

Dracula, Comedy of Terrors follows the legendary Count Dracula as he travels to England to seduce the woman of his dreams, stirring up danger, magic, sensuality and all manner of silliness. Created in the spirit of The 39-Steps and developed at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors reimagines the epic horror story of Count Dracula as a lightning fast, laugh-out-loud comedy. Featuring a cast of 14 of Broadway's biggest stars, this radio play adaptation created expressly for BPN to benefit The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares, this new way of way creating theater is reminiscent of the vintage broadcasts of the 1940's. It is edited by Bart Fassbender (Soft Power, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), has an original score and soundscape by 7-time Joseph Jefferson Award winner Victoria Delorio and is associate directed by Marty Maguire.

Programming will continue to be added to the Broadway Podcast Network's "Broadway Together" section as the COVID-19 shutdown continues, to keep the industry and its fans informed, connected and entertained. For the most up-to-date information on new podcasts, interactive games, and more, visit https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/broadway-together/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You