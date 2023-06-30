Alan Arkin Passes Away at 89

Arkin's passing was announced this morning by his three sons, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Alan Arkin Passes Away at 89

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony and Oscar winning actor Alan Arkin has passed away at the age of 89.

His passing was announced this morning by his three sons, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony. He is also survived by his third wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin, whom he married in 1999.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," they shared with People.

Arkin won a Tony for his performance in Enter Laughing and was nominated for his work in The Sunshine Boys. 

Other Broadway credits include Taller Than a Dwarf, Molly, Luv, and From the Second City. His Off-Broadway career includes performances in Seacoast of Bohemia, Alarums and Excursions, and Candide.

Arkin won an Oscar for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine. His many film credits include Thirteen Conversations About One Thing, America's Sweethearts, Slums of Beverly Hills, Grosse Point Blank, Glengarry Glen Ross, The In-Laws, The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, and Little Murders. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.



RELATED STORIES

1
Stage and Screen Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead at 65 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead at 65

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the death of stage and screen actor Julian Sands has been confirmed. He had been missing since mid-January of this year.

2
Matthew Serino, Founder of Serino Coyne, Passes Away Photo
Matthew Serino, Founder of Serino Coyne, Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Matthew Serino, founder of Broadway advertising and marketing agency Serino Coyne, passed away last week. 

3
Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68 Photo
Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68

Broadway and television actor John Deyle has passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 68. 

4
Tony Winning Lyricist and Songwriter Sheldon Harnick Dies at Age 99 Photo
Tony Winning Lyricist and Songwriter Sheldon Harnick Dies at Age 99

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sheldon Harnick, lyricist known for Fiddler on the Roof, Fiorello!, She Loves Me, and many more, has died at age 99.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Buddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red VinylBuddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red Vinyl
Video: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I Trailer
Video: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee BriceVideo: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee Brice
Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
LEOPOLDSTADT
SIX

Recommended For You