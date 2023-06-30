Alan Arkin Passes Away at 89

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony and Oscar winning actor Alan Arkin has passed away at the age of 89.

His passing was announced this morning by his three sons, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony. He is also survived by his third wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin, whom he married in 1999.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," they shared with People.

Arkin won a Tony for his performance in Enter Laughing and was nominated for his work in The Sunshine Boys.

Other Broadway credits include Taller Than a Dwarf, Molly, Luv, and From the Second City. His Off-Broadway career includes performances in Seacoast of Bohemia, Alarums and Excursions, and Candide.

Arkin won an Oscar for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine. His many film credits include Thirteen Conversations About One Thing, America's Sweethearts, Slums of Beverly Hills, Grosse Point Blank, Glengarry Glen Ross, The In-Laws, The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, and Little Murders. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.