Ailey Revelations Celebration Community Workshop Announced At Bryant Park

Bryant Park Picnic Performances, presented by Bank of America, is proud to add Ailey Revelations Celebration Workshop to the summer lineup. Alvin Ailey's Revelations is the world's most popular work of modern dance. Learn excerpts from this masterpiece conducted by former Ailey company member Nasha Thomas, with live music with a drummer and selected props. Join your friends and family all ages are welcome! Dance for a moment, remember it for a lifetime.

Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation furthers the pioneering vision of the choreographer, dancer, and cultural leader Alvin Ailey using the beauty and humanity of the African-American heritage and other cultures to unite people of all races, ages, and backgrounds. Through school and community outreach activities, Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs inspire audiences to take, make, and see dance, exploring their own creativity and experiencing the joy of dance. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, designated by a U.S. Congressional resolution as a vital American cultural ambassador to the world, has performed for an estimated 25 million people in 48 states and 71 countries on six continents, changing the perception of American dance one performance at a time. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's inspiring performances come to Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater stage June 12 16 with each performance culminating in Revelations, acclaimed as a must-see for all. For tickets and info visit AlvinAiley.org/LC.

Nasha Thomas oversees AileyCamps and designs the national outreach for Ailey's Arts In Education & Community Programs department. As a primary liaison between Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation and the national arts-in-education community, she plays a central role in working with local communities to develop and run AileyCamps across the U.S., as well as managing and teaching national residencies, workshops, and master classes, which reach over 1,000 young people each year. Ms. Thomas has led Ailey Arts In Education programs everywhere from public school classrooms, to Lincoln Center Plaza, to Gracie Mansion, to the White House. Chosen by Alvin Ailey, Ms. Thomas danced with the Company from 1986 to 1998. In 1980 she received the prestigious Presidential Scholar of the Arts award. Ms. Thomas is a graduate of NewYork's High School of the Performing Arts and Southern Methodist University.





