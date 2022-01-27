Ailey National Tour Celebrates A Decade Of Robert Battle's Leadership And 50th Anniversary Of Alvin Ailey's CRY

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, America's beloved cultural ambassador to the world, returns to stages on a coast-to-coast National Tour starting January 28 in Philadelphia, kicking off Black History Month at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on February 1 , and traveling to cities like Atlanta, Miami, Berkeley, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles before the finale in Newark on May 8. Marking a decade of leading the Company forward, Artistic Director Robert Battle presents Ailey's renowned artists in a diverse repertory of premieres, new productions, and Ailey classics.

Highlights include a Battle 10th Anniversary program; two world premieres adapted from video to stage, For Four by Robert Battle and Holding Space by Ailey Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts; the return of hip-hop innovator Rennie Harris's acclaimed Lazarus; 50 Years of Cry commemorating Ailey's beloved classic dedicated to "all Black women everywhere-especially our mothers;" and Ailey & Ellington, spotlighting cherished classics from the series of more than a dozen ballets that Alvin Ailey created celebrating the musical genius of the eminent American composer Duke Ellington. Alvin Ailey's American masterpiece Revelations, which has inspired generations through its powerful storytelling and soul-stirring spirituals since its creation in 1960, will reach all cities on the North American tour.

"Alvin Ailey's vision opened the door for generations of artists to use dance to inspire, unite, and enlighten," stated Artistic Director Robert Battle. "Despite the twists and turns on the road we have all traveled together, we continue to find new ways to share artistry that renews our spirit of courage, hope, and joy. I am deeply humbled to have led this seminal Company for a decade, joined by incomparable dancers and choreographers on a journey of discovery that extends from the powerful works of our founder to the important voices of today-an ongoing dance dialogue that shines a light on the strength and resilience of our common humanity around the world."

Two world premieres translated from dance films take center stage this season. Robert Battle's For Four captures the pent-up energy of a world cooped up during the pandemic set to a Wynton Marsalis delicious jazz score written in 4/4 time; and Ailey Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' Holding Space, which examines the ways in which we can collectively accommodate one another to better traverse this new and unprecedented terrain. Both pieces were created on video during the pandemic and are now seen for the first time on-stage during in-person performances.

The Battle 10th Anniversary program marks a decade of Artistic Director Robert Battle's visionary leadership that has moved the Company forward in exciting ways into a seventh decade. The evening-length program features a new production of his sensuous, swirling duet Unfold, evoking the tenderness and ecstasy in Gustave Charpentier's aria "Depuis Le Jour" sung by the incomparable Leontyne Price. The evening also includes Ella, For Four, In/Side, Love Stories finale, Mass, and Takademe.

Hip-hop innovator Rennie Harris' acclaimed Lazarus, a powerful ensemble work inspired by the life and legacy of Alvin Ailey, will return to stages. The acclaimed creation of Ailey's first two-act ballet is featured in the must-see AILEY documentary that opened the 36th season of PBS American Masters January 11, is now being re-broadcast (check local listings,pbs.org/ailey), and is also available to watch online for free through February 11. Visit pbs.org for more information to watch on the PBS Video app, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more-or stream it on Hulu with your subscription. Director Jamila Wignot's resonant biography is told through Ailey's own words, along with interviews of those close to him, evocative archival footage, and historic performances.

50 Years of Cry celebrates Alvin Ailey's beloved classic dedicated to "all Black women everywhere- especially our mothers." The 16-minute tour-de-force solo, created on his stunning muse, Judith Jamison, was an instant sensation when it debuted on May 4, 1971, at New York City Center and went on to become an enduring work of American art. Ms. Jamison has since taught the treasured role to subsequent generations of Ailey women, such as Jacqueline Green, who is seen performing the iconic work in the current Netflix film "Really Love."

Ailey & Ellington spotlights new productions of Pas de Duke, Reflections in D, and The River-three cherished gems from the over a dozen ballets Alvin Ailey created that celebrate the musical genius of the eminent American composer Duke Ellington and have become cherished Ailey classics. Pas de Duke was Alvin Ailey's modern dance translation of a classical pas de deux honoring two of the most renowned dancers in the world, Judith Jamison and Mikhail Baryshnikov. Reflections in D highlights the grace of the male dancer in a stunning, masterful expression of Duke Ellington's composition. Originally choreographed in 1970 for American Ballet Theatre and first performed by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1980, The River combines classical ballet, modern dance, and jazz in sections suggesting tumbling rapids and slow currents on a voyage to the great sea, mirroring the journey of human existence.

To help introduce young audiences to the magic of Ailey wherever they are, starting during Black History Month a virtual school-time performance will be made available to students. Filmed at New York City Center, the educational experience moderated by Artistic Director Robert Battle welcomes viewers behind the scenes to see the elements and hear from the people who create an Ailey experience. Special performances of classic works that Alvin Ailey created based upon his "blood memories" of growing up in rural Texas are featured with excerpts of Blues Suite and the must-see masterpiece Revelations.

The Ailey Organization continues its mission of using dance to educate young people through special activities, including master classes, student performances, and innovative curriculum- based residencies for public students. Revelations: An Interdisciplinary Approach residency utilizes Alvin Ailey's signature work, Revelations, as the inspirational framework for a comprehensive study of language arts, social studies, and dance. The innovative program actively engages participants in a process of reflecting, discussing, creating, performing, and assessing, while exploring the life story of Alvin Ailey and Revelations.

The Ailey School, the official school of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater offering world-class dance training to students ages 3-25, will conduct auditions for the 2022-2023 academic programs as well as the 2022 summer intensive at tour cities including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. The mission of The Ailey School is to make dance accessible to outstanding students through a curriculum of rigorous and diversified dance training. Nearly 80% of current Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater members received their pre-professional training from The Ailey School. For further information regarding the audition schedule, please click here.