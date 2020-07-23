Ailey All Access Presents Broadcast Of Alvin Ailey's Classic Blues Suite From 1985

The Ailey organization continues to uplift spirits of 24 million people and counting globally with Ailey All Access. The online initiative offers free performance broadcasts from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater repertory, Ailey Extension dance and fitness class, original short films, conversation series, and more.

Performance Broadcasts

Viewers are encouraged to virtually connect and witness Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's unparalleled artistry every Thursday 7pm EDT. On July 23, Ailey will stream the presentation of Alvin Ailey's Blues Suite from Three by Three, a 1985 PBS Great Performances television special which will be available online through July 30. "Blood memories" of rural, Depression-era southern Texas, come to life in Blues Suite, which launched Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 and defined Alvin Ailey's choreographic genius of presenting real people on the concert dance stage. With the rumble of a train and the toll of distant bells, a cast of vividly-drawn characters from the barrelhouses and fields of his Texas childhood are summoned to dance and revel through one long, sultry night. Ailey's classic is set to songs of lost love, despair, and protest, expressing the sorrow, humor, and humanity of the blues, the heartfelt music that he called "hymns to the secular regions of the soul."

Along with the presentation, viewers are in for a treat with special conversations as part of the Ailey Up Close series: Roots of Blues Suite: "Blood Memories" of Alvin Ailey's First Masterpiece from Carmen de Lavallade, Sylvia Waters and Masazumi Chaya. Each of these renowned figures, who have been central to the world of Alvin Ailey for decades, will share their personal memories of working with Alvin Ailey and the brilliance of his first masterpiece. The talks by Ms. de Lavallade, Ms. Waters and Mr. Chaya will be introduced by Judith Jamison, Robert Battle and Matthew Rushing respectively.

Next Thursday's streaming broadcast features Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Artistic Director Robert Battle's Awakening, a ballet that expertly balances chaos and resolution, dissonance and harmony.

Ailey Extension Dance and Fitness Classes

Starting July 26, Ailey Extension's Beginner Heels with Courtney Sauls class is moving to Sunday evenings at 7pm EDT. With choreography that focuses on grooves, lines, floor work and a few hair whips, this class helps students discover the secrets to becoming fierce, flirty, and comfortable dancing in heels with confidence.

From August 3 -August 7, Ailey Extension will host the first ever Ailey Experience Online workshop for young dancers. Ailey Experience (13+) and Ailey Experience Jr. (ages 8-12) offer dancers from around the world the opportunity to train and perform in a variety of dance techniques taught by prominent New York choreographers, current and former Ailey company members, and acclaimed instructors who are committed to offering a unique dance experience for all levels. Each day students will experience two technique classes and learn choreography; culminating in an end-of-week virtual performance for family and friends. The weeklong workshop is designed to embody the diversity of the Ailey dancer with technique classes in ballet, Horton, contemporary, hip-hop, West African, and Broadway jazz, while introducing dancers to an exciting world of choreography, creativity, and fun in a non-competitive environment.

For more details about Ailey's live and on-demand virtual classes - which include Horton, ballet, hip hop, vogue, samba, West African and more styles taught by Ailey Extension's elite instructors - please visit aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

Still, We Dance Campaign

Every contribution to the Still, We Dance campaign makes it possible for the Ailey organization to move forward during unprecedented times, while making it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations..

To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You