Ailey All Access Offers Free Weekly Performance Streams, Dancer Curated Content and Online Dance Classes

The Ailey organization continues to reach out to inspire all people with Ailey All Access, a series of online offerings including free streaming of performances, dance and fitness classes, educational programs and original short films created by the Ailey dancers.

Weekly Thursday performance broadcasts at 7pm ET continues with the streaming premiere of Artistic Director Robert Battle's The Hunt, a work examining the relationship between modern sports and the rituals of the gladiators set to a wildly percussive soundtrack by Les Tambours du Bronx. Costumed in long black skirts with under layers of red, six men throw themselves into a pre-hunt ritual, clawing at their gaping mouths as they stomp and pound with thunderous power revealing the robust side of human nature and the thrill of the hunt. In conjunction with the broadcast, behind the scenes footage will be available for viewing. Fans are in for another special treat on Friday, May 29 with a broadcast of talented students from The Ailey School performing an excerpt of Robert Battle's enthralling ballet, Battlefield.

Coming up next week on June 4 at 8pm ET is a 2015 film of an Ailey at Lincoln Center performance (in conjunction with the new Lincoln Center at Home portal). In addition to the soul-stirring Revelations, described by The New York Times as "one of the great works of the human spirit," this electrifying program features Wayne McGregor's sumptuous Chroma, set to a score by Joby Talbot with orchestrations of songs by The White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown's Grace, a powerful meeting of modern and West African dance with a soundtrack by Duke Ellington, Roy Davis, and Fela Kuti; and Robert Battle's humorous, high-flying Takademe. Then the following week, the Ailey organization will present the first-ever Ailey Spirit Gala global broadcast on Thursday, June 11 at 7:30pm ET featuring the incomparable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the rising stars of Ailey II, gifted young dancers from The Ailey School and talented students from AileyCamp, along with special guest appearances. The free virtual celebration is made possible through the generous support of WarnerMedia. Dancers and students from all parts of the organization will join in a special piece d'occasion choreographed by Ailey II Artistic Director Troy Powell entitled Eternity - a ballet that celebrates the enduring human spirit in the context of the current global pandemic while painting a portrait of Ailey's past, present, and future. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will come together while apart for a memorable finale paying homage to Alvin Ailey's American masterpiece, Revelations. A festive online soirée after party will invite everyone to join in the dance with music by DJ D-Nice and Ms. Nix. For updated information, visit alvinailey.org/ailey-spirit-gala.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater may be distant from each other but they are dancing together with curated series, Dancer Diaries and #TheShowMustGoOn. #TheShowMustGoOn continues with The Hunt compilation film featuring members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Renaldo Gardner and Michael Jackson, Jr., along with special appearances from members of Ailey II Amar Smalls and Carl Ponce Cubero and students of The Ailey School Teige Bisnought and Christopher Taylor performing an excerpt from the ballet. The next Dancer Diary installment will feature dancer Danica Paulos on Monday, June 1. Ailey dancers are inviting viewers to learn more about them through an ongoing conversation series on Wednesdays and Saturdays 1pm ET. This week, the Instagram live series will feature Michael Jackson Jr. hosting discussions with Patrick Coker (Wednesday, May 27) and Courtney Celeste Spears interviewing Jeroboam Bozeman (Saturday, May 30).

Audiences can learn The Hunt choreography from veteran Ailey dancer Kanji Segawa in a free on-demand workshop presented by Ailey Extension. In this 32-minute digital workshop Kanji opens with a modern dance warm-up and guides students through the percussive movement featured in the work. The Hunt workshop is accessible now on Ailey Extension's YouTube channel and will remain available indefinitely. Students can explore more livestreamed classes and on-demand workshops led by elite instructors at aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

During these unprecedented times, contributions to the Still, We Dance campaign enables the Ailey organizations to move the organization forward while serving its community. Gifts of any size help make it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations.

To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.

