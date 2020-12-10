Ahava Theatre Company Wishes Everyone A Happy Hanukkah and Showcases Holiday Traditions
Ahava's mission is to tell stories about Jewish culture, history, and philosophy that spark conversation, break barriers, and challenge the status quo.
Ahava Theatre Company is wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah and healthy holiday season! In collaboration with Jesse Nager and The Broadway Boys, Ahava showcases 13 families and their Hanukkah traditions.
This project is produced by Mara Jill Herman & Elyssa Nicole Trust, video edited by Mara Jill Herman, and graphic designed by Benjamin Starr. "The Lights" is performed by The Broadway Boys with an ensemble featuring Jenna Paige Gagliardo, Briella Ramirez, Lenox Ramirez, Jaxx Ramirez, Anne Fraser Thomas, Adam Dansky, Violet Dansky, Tamara Murdock, Jacqueline Murdock, Percival Murdock, Holly Chesnoff, Elia Chesnoff, Lena Chesnoff, Sidney Chesnoff, Shelly Miller Shoushan, Elad Shoushan, Dean Shoushan, Mia Shoushan, Jesse Nager, Adam Zwang, Stacy Zwang, Elia Zwang, Aria Zwang, Adam Kulbersh, Jack Kulbersh, Tatiana Wechsler, Jennifer Taylor, Parker Taylor, Mabel, Talulah, Anissa Wilensky, Brian Wilensky, Evan Wilensky, Sienna Lippman, Liam Lippman, Lyric Cavellier, and Lee Cavellier.
Ahava recognizes the importance of continued Jewish theatrical experiences for children during the pandemic and will launch virtual programming early next year. Join the mailing list here: https://www.ahavatheatre.com
