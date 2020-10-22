Adrienne Warren, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jomama Jones and More to Take Part in PUBLIC FORUM: WE THE PEOPLE

PUBLIC FORUM: WE THE PEOPLE will premiere on November 2 at 8:00PM ET on The Public Theater's website.

Public Forum: WE THE PEOPLE is a pre-election night celebration of community, solidarity and hope, directed by Will Davis and featuring Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina), Tony and Emmy nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), performer and 2020 TED Fellow Jomama Jones, and more. Through testimony, video postcards, music, and poetry, Public Forum: WE THE PEOPLE will connect the hearts and minds of communities across the country in the spirit of resilience and resistance. Join us as we take a collective breath and move toward the future - together.

Submit a video creating your own preamble, starting with the words "We The People..." by tomorrow, Friday, October 23 and they will include your video in the event.

PUBLIC FORUM: WE THE PEOPLE will premiere on November 2 at 8:00PM ET on The Public Theater's website and YouTube Channel

