Adelphi Symphony Orchestra Presents Evening Of Classical Music This Month

Adelphi University's Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage for the first time since Fall 2019, with an evening of classical music on Saturday, November 20. The event will begin at 8 p.m. in Adelphi's Concert Hall.

The concert features Saint-Saëns' Carnival of the Animals, Mozart's Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201, and Albinoni's Sonata in D Major for trumpet and strings, performed by Adelphi students, alumni, faculty and staff. The orchestra is under the expert leadership of conductor and music director Stefano Miceli, adjunct faculty member at Adelphi.

This event will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets are $25 with discounts available to seniors, alumni, employees and students. The livestream will cost $15. For tickets visit adelphi.edu/adelphi-symphony-orchestra.

Adelphi PAC's priority is to ensure the safety of patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. All audience members age 12 and over are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Anyone under 12 or who is not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. All guests regardless of age or vaccination status will be required to wear masks while inside the Adelphi PAC.

In addition, capacity will be limited to 50 percent for many of the PAC events. These policies will remain in place at least through December 31 and are subject to change at any time.