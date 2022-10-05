Adam Lambert Will Cover Noel Coward's 'Mad About The Boy' For Forthcoming Documentary

Adam Lambert will cover Noel Coward's "Mad About The Boy" in the upcoming documentary of the same name, due out in 2023, Variety reports.

Mad About The Boy - The Noel Coward Story is a documentary about the British playwright, composer, songwriter, actor, and singer, who died in 1973.

The American Idol album will release a cover of the title song on October 7.

Read the original story on Variety.

Noel Coward was an English playwright, composer, actor, producer and director. His plays include The Vortex (1924), Hay Fever (1925), Private Lives (1930), Blithe Spirit (1941), Present Laughter (1943) and This Happy Breed (1943). He produced, wrote, starred in and co-directed (with David Lean) the Academy Award-winning film In Which We Serve (1942) as well as writing the screenplay for one of the most beloved British films of all time, Brief Encounter (1945). He wrote many songs now considered classics, including "Mad About the Boy", "Mad Dogs and Englishmen", "I'll See You Again" and "20th Century Blues" and in 1955 performed a sell-out cabaret season in Las Vegas. His musicals include Bitter Sweet (1929) and Sail Away (1961). As an actor he enjoyed memorable roles onstage in many of his plays as well as on film playing Hawthorne in Our Man In Havana (1959) and Mr Bridger in The Italian Job (1969). He was knighted in 1970.