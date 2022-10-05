Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adam Lambert Will Cover Noel Coward's 'Mad About The Boy' For Forthcoming Documentary

Adam Lambert Will Cover Noel Coward's 'Mad About The Boy' For Forthcoming Documentary

The American Idol album will release a cover of the title song on October 7.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Adam Lambert will cover Noel Coward's "Mad About The Boy" in the upcoming documentary of the same name, due out in 2023, Variety reports.

Mad About The Boy - The Noel Coward Story is a documentary about the British playwright, composer, songwriter, actor, and singer, who died in 1973.

The American Idol album will release a cover of the title song on October 7.

Read the original story on Variety.

Noel Coward was an English playwright, composer, actor, producer and director. His plays include The Vortex (1924), Hay Fever (1925), Private Lives (1930), Blithe Spirit (1941), Present Laughter (1943) and This Happy Breed (1943). He produced, wrote, starred in and co-directed (with David Lean) the Academy Award-winning film In Which We Serve (1942) as well as writing the screenplay for one of the most beloved British films of all time, Brief Encounter (1945). He wrote many songs now considered classics, including "Mad About the Boy", "Mad Dogs and Englishmen", "I'll See You Again" and "20th Century Blues" and in 1955 performed a sell-out cabaret season in Las Vegas. His musicals include Bitter Sweet (1929) and Sail Away (1961). As an actor he enjoyed memorable roles onstage in many of his plays as well as on film playing Hawthorne in Our Man In Havana (1959) and Mr Bridger in The Italian Job (1969). He was knighted in 1970.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Phil Wang Announces UK and Ireland Leg of World Tour For Spring 2023Phil Wang Announces UK and Ireland Leg of World Tour For Spring 2023
October 5, 2022

Following releasing his first critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up special and book, plus subsequently touring in the USA and at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Montreal's Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces the UK & Ireland leg of his world tour for Spring 2023.
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Palo Alto Players in NovemberDisney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Palo Alto Players in November
October 5, 2022

Palo Alto Players invites you to “Be Our Guest” as the company continues its 92nd season with the hit Broadway musical Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Based on the Disney animated film, the stage version of this tale as old as time has been enchanting audiences around the world for over two decades.
Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Co-Present Hurricane Ian Relief Concert On FridaySarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Co-Present Hurricane Ian Relief Concert On Friday
October 5, 2022

Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announce a special concert with proceeds to benefit Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The performance will be held this Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
SpeakEasy Stage Company Presents ENGLISH This MonthSpeakEasy Stage Company Presents ENGLISH This Month
October 5, 2022

From October 21 to November 19, 2022, SpeakEasy Stage Company will present the Boston premiere of ENGLISH, Sanaz Toossi’s award-winning play.
Special Guest & Prizes Announced For GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY Final WeekendSpecial Guest & Prizes Announced For GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY Final Weekend
October 5, 2022

While opening week included a lively and enthusiastically received performance from Fenix Drum and Dance Company, closing week for the world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County October 7 and 8 includes prize drawings and special guest speaker from the Law Office of Amanda L. Rocha in Roseville.