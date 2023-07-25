Actors Theater To Present An Unforgettable Evening Of Storytelling At The Bogart House

Get ready to be captivated by heart-pounding tales and riveting narratives at STORYTELLING "SWEAT".

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Presented by Actors Theater of NYC, Alba Albanese (Billions, FBI Most Wanted, Sleep No More) and David Zayas Jr (Dexter, Uptown Dave, Labyrinth Theater member) Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling at The Bogart House in Brooklyn, NY.

Get ready to be captivated by tales that will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between. Our talented storytellers will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions, sharing their personal experiences and adventures, with Drinks & Treats!

Don't miss this in-person event where you can connect with fellow story enthusiasts and be transported into a world of imagination.

Come and experience the power of Storytelling at "SWEAT"!

Actors Theater NYC has an equal profit sharing is our model. 100 percent of ticket proceeds go to the performers, and partners for STORYTELLING shows. 

Please support our artists, acting community, enjoy an evening celebrating storytelling and theatre!

Tickets : Click Here

Storytellers

Diego Aguirre (Hulu's Monsterland, Netflix's The Punisher)

Blue Zephra Santiago (Spoken word artist, Doomsday Meditation; ASM for Dia Y Noche))

Elizabeth Bays (Long Island Film Festival and Bitsy's Bits it's having its debut screening at the Chain Film Festival in August.)

Talent Harris (Opened for Damon Wayans and Headlined at Carolines on Broadway)

Michelle Colon (Artist, Poet)

Marc Reign (Film: Superblocked Winner of Best Film in Latino Film Festival, Theater: Candlelight)

Miguel Anaya (Off Broadway Sleep No More)

Gardy Elie (Brazilian singer song writer, musician)

Joseph Russo - (Film The Irishman, The Offer, Jersey Boys)

Niveka Hobaichan (Writer of Stages and Unlovable (Chain Theatre)

Kirk Koczanowski (Toxic Norse - Culinary - Playwrights Horizon)

Ana Sofia Colon (Repertorio)

Callie Jean ("The Question" film. A self produced short film about what it's like to date as a bi-racial woman. "Carry the Darkness" an upcoming feature film)

 




