Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Lauren Shields and Rabiah Rowther bring you along for a day at the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University!

By: Nov. 09, 2023

The Actors Studio Drama School (ASDS) MFA program at Pace University is the ideal theater graduate experience of the 21st Century.

Through rigorous training and mentorship our students learn, practice, and are challenged to succeed as dynamic, highly skilled theater-makers of today, ready to take the lead in the performing arts industry of tomorrow. As the only MFA program affiliated with the world-renowned Actors Studio organization, the curriculum is guided by the methodology rooted in the "system" set forth by Stanislavski's groundbreaking work.

MFA actors are trained alongside MFA directing and playwriting candidates. They acquire a common vocabulary and a shared technique by undergoing a progressive, educational practice in their own discipline – at the hands of some of the most distinguished teaching professionals.

Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today! Lauren Shields (she/her) is a New York-based director and multi-hyphenate artist. Her directing work has been seen all over New York in festivals and Off-Off Broadway spaces. Lauren's artistic endeavors center on amplifying underrepresented voices while challenging the audience's societal position, moral contradictions, and self-awareness, with the goal of expanding their perspective beyond their everyday lives. She is a founder of Blank Page Theatre Company, the founder of Audition Checkup - an acting and vocal coaching company, and a Co-Founder of 151st Productions - a film company. She received her Undergraduate degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Musical Theatre, and is currently completing her MFA in directing at The Actors Studio Drama School. Check out her previous work and what’s to come on… Website: laurenashields.com /Instagram: @laurenashields_

Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today! Rabiah Rowther is a screenwriter and director based in NYC. She has a BS in Film & TV from Boston University, an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and is currently an MFA Theatre Directing candidate at the Actors Studio Drama School. Rabiah has worked and interned in film and television development for Jane Startz Productions, FilmNation Entertainment, and Milojo Productions, was an assistant to documentary filmmaker Peter Barton, and was recently on the Hamptons International Film Festival’s Screening Committee (2023 & 2022). Find out more at www.rabiahrowther.com or IG: @rabiahrowther.





