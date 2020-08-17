Actors Fund Benefit THE THEATRE WILL SURVIVE Will Feature Christina Bianco, Ann Harada, Courtney Reed, and More

The live event will stream on August 31.

Join many of Broadway's greatest voices live at MetropolitanZOOM on Monday, August 31st at 7pm as they celebrate the premiere of the original music video, "The Theatre Will Survive."

The video features lyrics by Michael Colby with music and orchestrations from Ned Paul Ginsburg. "The Theatre Will Survive - A Benefit for The Actors Fund" is a live event including the video debut, a bevy of stars, and a talk-back on the experience hosted by TheaterPizzazz.com on MetropolitanZoom.com.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here: https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/the-theatre-will-survive/. You will receive your link before show time. All monies go to The Actors Fund to help support theater's future and many who are in need at this difficult time.

Donations can be made to the Actors Fund here: ActorsFund.org/TTWS

The following performers contributed to the 5-minute video, many of whom will participate in the talk-back, when viewers can submit questions via the Zoom "chat" function, following the video: Christine Andreas, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Christina Bianco, Chuck Cooper, Robert Cuccioli, Marc De la Cruz, George Dvorsky, Anita Gillette, Jason Graae, Ann Harada, Leah Hocking, Richard Jay-Alexander, Judy Kaye, Jeff Keller, Eddie Korbich, Michael McCormick, N'Kenge, Barry Pearl, Gabriella Pizzolo, Stephanie Pope, Faith Prince, Courtney Reed, T. Oliver Reid, Steve Rosen, Jennifer Sanchez, Analise Scarpaci, Tony Sheldon, Ryan Silverman and Paulo Szot. Also present to answer questions will be the creators of the video, as well as a spokesperson for the Actors Fund who will speak about related experiences and expectations for the stage world. Among those creators is Michael Yeshion, the videographer who has made theatrical and film-making magic, assembling the videos that the performers self-taped.

"The theatre community is a remarkable source of support and hope, even at times like the current pandemic. Members of the community have banded together to celebrate the unique phoenix that is live theatre. Our video is to benefit the Actors Fund, which is cushioning the difficulties till we reach the other side of the tunnel to Broadway and stages around the world. You are invited to join in our celebration and help reinforce our love and certainty of the theatre's future." - Michael Colby.

