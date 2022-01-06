Actors' Equity Renews Call For Action One Year After Capitol Insurrection

Last year, Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, released a statement in response to the attempted insurrection of the government by followers of President Trump.

On the first anniversary of the attempted insurrection of the U.S. government, Equity has released the following statement:

"It has been one year since a violent mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election. At the time, Equity called for accountability, not just for the rioters but for the politicians who incited or condoned their actions.

"We support the continued prosecution of the insurrectionists. However, this does not address what precipitated the events of January 6, leading to severe injuries and deaths, the desecration of our seat of democracy and a nation watching as white supremacists marched the Confederate flag through its hallowed halls. We urge that the Congressional investigation continue, and that anyone who aided or abetted the insurrection, wherever they may be, also faces justice.

"Crucially, this assault showed us that there are ways in which our democracy is vulnerable. The right to vote is sacred and Congress must protect it. We urge the passing of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

"Continued action is necessary to ensure our government is one that serves all of its constituents, and not those who show the most force."

