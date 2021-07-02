Actors' Equity Association Releases Updated COVID Safety Protocols

Actors' Equity Association has updated its safety protocols for theatres across the country with fully vaccinated companies, including the lifting of masking and testing mandates.

"The health and safety of our members comes first," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. "We are heartened by the declining infection rates nationwide, because so many people have done their part and gotten vaccinated. As such, it will now be a smoother and less expensive process for employers to recall our members to work. We still need to be diligent about the virus, but we are very hopeful for the months ahead."

The updated protocols are valid through the end of September and are available on Equity's website, along with an updated intake form for theatre with mixed-vaccination status companies. Equity has separate protocols it has negotiated with the Broadway League for national tours, and talks for Broadway's safety protocols are ongoing.

The new protocols include guidelines for:

- A fully Vaccinated Company

- Government Requirements

- COVID-19 Safety Mangers

- Symptom Monitoring

-Protocols Following a Positive Test

- Cleaning and Sanitization of Workplaces and Employee-Provided Housing

- Ventilation for Workplaces and Housing

- Audience and Public Interaction

- Self Isolation Obligations

and more.

Guidelines for audience and public interaction is as follows:

a. No visitors will be allowed backstage.

b. There must be at least ten (10) feet between audience members and the stage.

c. There will be absolutely no interaction between the actors, or stage managers and patrons.

d. Autograph signings, Meet-and Greets and backstage tours are strictly prohibited.

e. Approval of press events will be given by the COVID-19 Safety Manager(s) and a CSM must accompany members of the cast to all press events outside of the venue or employer-provided venue.

f. Talkbacks may only happen if the participants remain onstage and audience remainsa t least ten feet away from the stage.

g. In-person presentations (i.e., preshow speakers or talkback moderators) to the audience may only be made by a member of the vaccinated group.

h. The venue may only be shared with other shows and/or organizations under the following circumstances:

i. All organizations are fully vaccinated. OR

ii. If the organizations are not in the building at the same time as the vaccinated group, and there is an adequate time for air changes and cleaning to take place.