Actor Juan Pablo Olyslager To Participate In Q&A's During NYC Premiere Of His New Film TEMBLORES

Guatemalan Actor, Juan Pablo Olyslager will participate in two Q&As during the New York City premiere of his new award-winning film, Temblores at the Quad Cinema. The film, has received a tremendously positive reception from audiences, multiple awards, including the Grand Jury Prize at NewFest and almost unanimous reactions from critics from, Variety, The Wrap, Indiewire amongst several others.

Olyslager, who himself won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance in an International Narrative at Outfest Los Angeles 2019, plays the role of the handsome and charismatic Pablo who is a devoted father and caring husband who suddenly announces his intention to leave his wife for another man. As he tries to acclimate to his new life in the city's gay subculture his ultra-religious family does everything in its power to get their prodigal son back on track, no matter the cost.

The film will be playing for six days, till December 5th with Q&As being held only during the first two days. For more information, showtimes and ticket purchases, fans can visit Quad Cinema's site here.





