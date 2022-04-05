Act Fast! Discount Tickets for QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD

ABINGDON THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS THE NEW YORK PREMIERE OF Queens Girl In The World BY CALEEN SINNETTE JENNINGS DIRECTED BY Paige Hernandez STARRING Felicia Curry Queens Girl in the World explores one young woman's journey of self-discovery at the onset of the Civil Rights-era. The Story chronicles the adventures of bright-eyed, brown-skinned Jacqueline Marie Butler, who suddenly transitions from a protective, middle class upbringing in 1950s Queens to a progressive, predominantly-Jewish private school in Greenwich Village. Punctuated with the irresistible sounds of Motown, Funny, poignant, and filled with life, you don't want to miss it! Running April 9th - May 1st, 2022 At Theatre 5, Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036 GET TICKETS https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/queens-girl-in-the-world/?mc_cid=c1ac659fc7&mc_ei d=UNIQID * Order online, by phone at 212-714-2442 ex 45, or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office. TICKETS Premium Tickets $75 Student Tickets $15 Group Sales: All groups of 10 or more can call the Theatre Row Box Office on 212-714-2442 ex 45 for a special group rate! *Theatre Row charges an additional $2.50 restoration fee on all tickets. Safety Protocols: Currently, proof of vaccination and valid photo ID will be required to enter the theatre. Masks must be worn at all times. Read Theatre Row's most up to date Covid-19 safety protocols here. https://www.instagram.com/abingdontheatrecompany/ https://www.facebook.com/abingdontheatre https://twitter.com/abingdontheatre https://www.youtube.com/abingdontheatrecompany